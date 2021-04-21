LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the theme "clarity and creativity," Capture Higher Ed is convening higher education enrollment and marketing professionals, June 16 and 17, for INNOVATE 2021 — a free, national, virtual conference packed with insightful and inspirational keynote sessions, panel discussions, presentations and interactive workshops.
"We're excited to build upon last year's highly successful INNOVATE conference, which drew nearly 400 participants from more than 135 institutions from 38 states," says Capture CEO Leonard Napolitano. "This year's conference will feature relevant and inspiring presentations including three nationally recognized keynote speakers: a global brand director, a university president, and a global speaker and author."
The keynote presentations for INNOVATE 2021 will be:
"Navigating Uncertainty" by Natalie Nixon, Ph.D., President, Figure 8 Thinking
"A Presidential View on DEI and its Impact on Enrollment Management" by Wesley R. Fugate Ph.D., President, Wilson College
"The Art and Science of Brand Building" by Matt Blevins, Brand Director, Brown-Forman Corporation
The full agenda for INNOVATE 2021 can be found here on the registration page: https://capture.buzz/re/innovate2021.
"Our goal for this year's conference is to deliver relevant, actionable enrollment and marketing strategies," Napolitano says. "We want INNOVATE 2021 attendees to leave the conference with clear and creative tactics they can apply immediately to the recruitment and marketing efforts at their institutions."
INNOVATE 2021 is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend. By streaming on five platforms — YouTube Live, Twitch, Periscope, LinkedIn Live and Facebook Live — Capture is removing any barriers for the broader higher ed community to access the the conference's sessions and materials. INNOVATE 2021 is geared for enrollment leaders, admissions counselors, marketing professionals, recruitment experts, creative directors, data analysts, communication specialists, research professionals and more.
Leonard Napolitano, Capture CEO
Farzad Novin, Capture VP of Marketing
About Capture
Headquartered in Louisville, Ky., Capture is a leading innovator of marketing platforms and solutions for higher education recruitment and enrollment management. Capture's Behavioral Intelligence Platform (BIP) offers solutions throughout a prospective student's college decision journey. With industry-leading marketing automation, managed solutions and AI-powered predictive modeling built specifically for higher education, Capture gives institutions the control needed to effectively target interested students in relevant ways that increase engagement, drive admissions and improve student retention. Founded in 2011, Capture has served hundreds of higher education institutions and programs across the country while being recognized by Inc. 5000 as a fastest-growing U.S. company.
