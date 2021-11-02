KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Caravan Health announced early bird registration for its 6th Accountable Care Symposium. The two-day symposium is the nation's premier event for the value-based payment community and will be held in San Diego, California at the Hilton Bayfront on May 25 and 26, 2022. Virtual participation options will be available.
The highly anticipated event brings together health care leaders seeking to kickstart or improve their population health strategy and maximize opportunities in value-based payment models, including 340B drug discounts. Participants will hear from Caravan's subject matter experts, experienced value-based care participants, and nationally recognized thought leaders to gain first-hand knowledge about clinical best practices and to learn about the technological tools that streamline information flow. Participants will have the opportunity to meet and learn from each other during several networking opportunities.
"The theme for the Symposium is 'Shaping the Future of Patient Care'. The annual event is our opportunity to recognize our ACO partners for persevering and innovating throughout the difficult time of the COVID-19 public health emergency, and to focus on new ways to better serve patients," said Tim Gronniger, Caravan Health CEO and President.
For those taking advantage of early bird pricing, registration fees for in-person attendance starts at $799. Continuing education credits are available. Registration and other information are available here for the 2022 Accountable Care Symposium.
Caravan is calling for presentation proposals on topics such as HCC capture, technology tools, targeting high-risk patient groups, physician engagement, and team-based care. Proposals can be submitted at http://www.caravanhealth.com/symposium by January 5.
Caravan Health creates sustainable methodologies for health systems to excel in value-based payment models. Caravan Health works with hospitals, health systems, and health care providers who partner in ACOs to improve patient outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care. Through its proven population health methodology and award-winning technology, Caravan-supported ACOs have led the nation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, saving Medicare $476 million since 2015. In 2020, 100% of Caravan's Collaborative ACOs earned shared savings and achieved an average 99% MIPS score and 97% quality score. With Caravan Health, now the numbers work. For more information visit http://www.caravanhealth.com.
