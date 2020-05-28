BOSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Relay today announced that Josh Viney has joined the company as vice president of product to lead the vision, design and strategy in support of Carbon Relay's Red Sky Ops AIOps platform. He joins from DigitalOcean, where he spent more than four years focused on developer experience for products used by hundreds of thousands of technologists and teams around the world. Viney joins as Carbon Relay is aggressively growing its technology, marketing and product teams in response to strong customer and partner demand for its Red Sky Ops solution.
Red Sky Ops solves the complexity challenge that software developers, DevOps and IT operations teams at cloud providers, managed Kubernetes service providers and enterprises face when managing applications in container environments. Faced with the need to manage millions of potential combinations of application variables and configuration settings for applications running on Kubernetes, many typically opt to overprovision expensive cloud resources because they cannot manually optimize resource consumption. Red Sky Ops leverages Carbon Relay's machine learning technology and deep Kubernetes and cloud-native expertise to continuously find and apply the best settings for each application.
"Josh brings deep experience creating products that inspire strong developer affinity, including more than 20 years scaling product offerings and managing high-performance teams," said Matt Provo, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Relay. "Carbon Relay sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, two of the fastest-growing sectors of the tech economy, and is rapidly building out our leadership team to keep pace with strong demand for Red Sky Ops. Josh and his team will help us accelerate our ability to address growing interest and add capabilities to our AIOps platform as more organizations embrace the flexibility and cost-savings associated with cloud-native technologies."
"I'm excited to join Carbon Relay at a time when it's building out its strategy to address the Kubernetes market at scale with Red Sky Ops," said Josh Viney, vice president of product at Carbon Relay. "My team's top priority is to connect with developers to understand their experiences and requirements, bring that knowledge to our platform and shape Red Sky Ops into an integral part of the application deployment workflow. One that leverages our expertise in machine learning to help developers get the most out of their application deployments."
Carbon Relay is expanding its leadership, go to market and technology teams to address interest from customers and partners in Red Sky Ops. The company recently announced Joseph Wykes as chief sales officer and is rapidly hiring in areas including product design, product management, marketing, machine learning and data science.
About Carbon Relay
Carbon Relay brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. Two traits are woven throughout our team, our products and everything we do: awe of the power of AI to solve complex business problems and a passionate commitment to the environment. Our Red Sky platform uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. Carbon Relay was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.carbonrelay.com.