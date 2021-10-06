SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With extensive experience in sales, marketing and business development leadership roles, Mr. Amos has more than 20 years' experience in the Cardiac Rhythm Management and EP device sectors, as well as leadership experience in the Surgical and Neuro areas. Prior to Cardiac RMS, Amos held various US and International VP and Director level positions with industry leaders Edward's Life Sciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific and Covidien. Additionally, he held several leadership positions during his career with several successful early phase, high-growth companies such as BioSense Webster, Cyberonics, and Restoration Robotics.
"I am excited to join the Cardiac RMS leadership team. Cardiac RMS is the gold-standard when it comes to CIED remote monitoring. Their Patient Engagement Team has an exceptional record of delivering superior patient care through unsurpassed patient education, achieving a compliance rate that is double the industry average. Every patient transmission received is reviewed by an IBHRE Certified Patient Care Specialist, optimizing physician efficiency and patient care. As the industry continues to develop new models of value-based care to respond to the many challenges that COVID-19 has presented, Cardiac RMS is the industry leader when it comes to optimizing the quadruple aim of CIED."
Rich Glaim and Tamara Bazar, Founders and Managing Partners of Cardiac RMS said, "We are extremely pleased and honored to welcome Rick to the Cardiac RMS Executive Management Team. Rick's deep industry experience and contributions will be vital to our rapid growth and organizational development. Rick's proven leadership, in-depth understanding of the healthcare industry, and experience in the U.S. and global markets make him an ideal addition to our team."
In his new role at Cardiac RMS, Amos will help the company manage its continued record growth in the remote cardiac monitoring space, as well as with our recent expansion into Virtual Care Remote Patient Monitoring.
About Cardiac RMS
Cardiac RMS is an award winning, Medicare approved services provider focusing on Remote Patient Monitoring for Cardiac implantable devices and specialized Virtual Care Management to improve quality of life, improve clinical efficiencies and reduce cost of care. Cardiac RMS provides patient data management systems and remote device patient management program services that serve both the Healthcare and Medical Technology industries. More information can be found at: http://www.cardiacrms.com.
