- Of the 12 Phase 1b patients evaluable for efficacy as of the ASCO-GI data cut-off date (November 1, 2020), 5 (42%) achieved a partial response (PR) and 8 (67%) have shown a durable response ranging from 6.1 to 13.7 months - Since the ASCO-GI data cut-off date, 2 additional Phase 1b patients have had their initial 8-week scan showing stable disease (SD) and both remain on treatment to-date - Time to achieving a PR ranges from 2 to 6 months in patients on treatment - The recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of onvansertib has been established at 15mg/m2 and the Phase 2 segment of the ongoing trial is open to full enrollment of 26 patients across 6 sites in the U.S. - In the Expanded Access Program (EAP), 6 (66%) of the initial 9 patients treated have shown tumor shrinkage and remain on treatment to-date with durable responses lasting an average of 6 months; 5 different KRAS mutation subtypes are represented (G12A, G12C, G12V, G13D, A146T); all patients had received prior treatment with FOLFIRI - Decreases in the KRAS mutational burden in patients after the first cycle of treatment have been predictive of subsequent tumor shrinkage in both the clinical trial and EAP