Cardiff_Oncology_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and our mission is to develop new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Our goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. Our investigational drug, onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. We are assessing tumor genomics and using our expertise in biomarker technology to rapidly evaluate patient response to treatment.

 By Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced that the Company will participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Virtual Conference taking place August 10-11, 2020.

Presenter: Dr. Mark Erlander, chief executive officer
Topic: KRAS Inhibition in Solid Tumors – Material Advancements and Continuing Challenges 
Date: Monday, August 10, 2020
Time: 12:30 p.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET

The discussion with Cardiff Oncology will focus on the Company's oral and highly selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, onvansertib, and its promise as a new therapeutic option in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer, which has historically been a very challenging indication to effectively target and treat.

Conference attendees are welcome to join the fireside chat via the conference portal

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology (formerly Trovagene, Inc.) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with the singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need.  Our goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival.  We are developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.  Our clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to enable assessment of patient response to treatment. We have three ongoing clinical programs that are demonstrating the safety and efficacy of onvansertib: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). For more information, please visit https://cardiffoncology.com/.   

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
 Vicki Kelemen
EVP and Chief Operating Officer
858-952-7652
vkelemen@cardiffoncology.com  

Investor Contact:
 Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media Contact:
 Karen O'Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
929-469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.