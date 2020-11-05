- Revenue increased 5% to $39.1 billion - GAAP(1) operating loss was $624 million due to an incremental $1.0 billion pre-tax accrual related to opioid litigation; non-GAAP operating earnings increased 7% to $618 million - GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.86; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 19% to $1.51 - Company raises FY21 earnings guidance