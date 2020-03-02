DUARTE, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The K Chen has had a passion for entrepreneurship for much of his career. Within one year of becoming a citizen of the United States, he sold his first business. He didn't slow down there – just over a decade later, he sold his second company, a large training institution. Despite his success in growing and selling businesses, Chen wanted to start something that he could build upon indefinitely. At the same time, he witnessed his son thrive academically after enrolling him in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. It didn't take long to witness the Kumon Method's impact, and Chen's unknown next business venture immediately clicked. As the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Duarte, he is excited to cultivate a love for learning in Duarte and the surrounding area.
"I saw the results of the Kumon Method just a few months after enrolling my son in the program," said Chen, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Duarte. "Growing businesses is what I do best, so the possibilities for students at my center are endless."
When The K was ready to begin his Kumon journey, he was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to assist new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students who are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I am excited to work together with others to make our community more educated as a whole," said Chen. "I'm also very proud to have the privilege of representing Kumon in Duarte and surrounding areas, and can't wait to witness Kumon's impact."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.