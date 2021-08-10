CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To kick off their 7th Annual Conference, Career Schools Private Education Network (CSPEN) invites you to spend time networking, enjoying demonstrations of student skills, and exploring Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM)'s upcoming 14th campus. The event, aptly named Workforce Forward, will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 1-5 pm at 3711 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609. Workforce Forward will bring together a community of students, schools, corporate partners (graduate employers), high school principals and guidance counselors, as well as local and national policy makers.
The event will be free and open to the public and will serve to showcase student successes in career and technical education. CSPEN's mission is to provide post-secondary educational institutions with access to resources and information designed to assist the institutional community in achieving compliance with state and federal legislative requirements and regulatory requirements and supporting students' futures through the promotion of student access, completion, and successful entry into the occupational discipline and career of each student's choosing.
Workforce Forward boasts sponsorship from United Airlines, LAUNCH, its host institution Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM), Technology & Manufacturing Association (TMA), Kindred Healthcare, and DIOR. Scheduled demonstrations include welding, EMT sciences, gunsmithing, medical assisting skills, massage therapy, drone manipulation, dental skills, acupuncture, firefighting, broadcasting, culinary skills, media production and recording, aviation maintenance, cosmetology, and more.
Workforce Forward ends in a VIP Farm to Table Dinner from the culinary experts at https://www.escoffier.edu/. Chef Frank Volkommer, Director of Culinary Industry Development and one of only 11 Pastry Chefs to hold the designation of Certified Master Pastry Chef (CMPC) in the nation, and Chef Kathleen Vossenberg, Director of Program Development, Certified Executive Chef (CEC) and Certified Culinary Educator (CCE) with over 35 years of experience, will be featured. Farmer Lee Jones of "The Chef's Garden," one of the first farmers to be honored with the James Beard Foundation's Who's Who in Food & Beverage award, is also scheduled to attend. For more information, visit https://www.chefs-garden.com/about-the-farm/our-story/farmer-lee-jones.
The dinner portion of the event is a fundraiser and will require advanced ticket purchase. Space is limited. For more information about Workforce Forward, please contact Jeri Prochaska at jeri@centralstatesedu.com.
About Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast-to-coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the increasing global demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic's certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM's campuses are in the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at http://www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu. *AIM Chicago is a branch campus of AIM Orlando Metro. AIM Orlando Metro is FAA Approved A&P School. AIM Orlando Metro is Accredited School, ACCSC. Not all programs available at all locations. For consumer information, please visit http://www.aviationmaintenance.edu.
