CHICAGO, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carey Miller, CPA, CFF, was one of only 30 CPAs honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) as a member of the Leadership Academy's 13th graduating class. Carey was selected based on her exceptional leadership skills and professional experience for the four-day Leadership Academy program, which will be held October 25-28.
Carey provides forensic accounting services and dispute consulting services to public and private sector clients. She has extensive experience in auditing, internal controls evaluations, complex investigations, and litigation consulting services. Her work frequently involves allegations of misstated financial statements, inadequate disclosures, auditor malpractice and director and officer liability. She has worked with clients across a range of industries, including financial services, technology, retail, manufacturing, government, nonprofit, and professional services.
Carey joined Veris from Ocean Tomo after nearly six years providing audit services with one of the Big 4 accounting firms. She was promoted to Managing Director in 2020. She is a member of the AICPA and its Forensics and Litigation Services Education Task Force, the VSCPA, the Women's Bar Association of the District of Columbia and the Audit Committee of the Harold B. and Dorothy A. Snyder Foundation. Carey graduated, magna cum laude, with a B.S. in Accounting from Messiah College.
The AICPA Leadership Academy was designed to strengthen and expand the leadership skills of promising young professionals while they network with a peer group of talented and motivated CPAs.
The Leadership Academy features career-development workshops and sessions with some of the accounting profession's most prominent influencers, including William (Bill) Pirolli, CPA/CFF/PFS, CGMA, chairman of the American Institute of CPAs and Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, American Institute of CPAs president and CEO, Association of Certified Professional Accountants CEO.
Participants were selected from public accounting firms of all sizes, business and industry, government, and consulting firms.
The 2021 Leadership Academy attendees were recommended by their employers, state CPA societies, and/or volunteer organizations. Candidates submitted resumes and a statement explaining how participating in the Leadership Academy would impact them personally and professionally. They also wrote an essay on the topic "The future will bring significant changes to the accounting profession. What do leaders have to get right in order to successfully lead?"
To date, more than 415 CPAs have participated in the AICPA Leadership Academy, many of whom have gone on to take on leadership positions in their firms, businesses, and volunteer organizations.
About Ocean Tomo
Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo, LLC provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property ("IP") and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.
Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.
Intangible assets comprise 90 percent of business value but are also subject to significant impairment due to enterprise and regulatory compliance risk. Ocean Tomo assists clients – corporations, law firms, governments, and institutional investors – in realizing Intellectual Capital Equity® value broadly defined.
