FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence® is pleased to announce that Carl Doty has joined the company as the Vice President and Chief Analyst of the strategy and products team. In his role, Doty will be leading the Research Group and is responsible for conducting market research, market forecasting, custom consulting projects, strategy and planning engagements as well as creating editorial content for product and market analysis reports.
Prior to joining Keypoint Intelligence, Carl was Vice President & Group Director at Forrester where he co-founded the customer intelligence practice and led the global marketing & advertising technology research teams. He also launched an emerging technology research practice serving corporate innovation clients and led the body of research that resulted in the publication of Forrester's book, Digital Disruption.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Carl to the Keypoint Intelligence Team," commented Randy Dazo, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at Keypoint Intelligence. "Carl is recognized as a thought leader with more than 20 years of experience helping businesses leverage technology to drive growth. His wealth of knowledge and extensive experience make him a valuable addition to our diverse team of professionals."
"I'm excited to be working with such highly qualified industry analysts and consultants at Keypoint Intelligence," commented Doty. "I'm looking forward to leveraging the resources here along with my expertise to help our clients build their business."
Carl began his career in health IT at Tufts Health Plan and has held various roles at a marketing agency and multiple startups. He studied civil engineering at Tulane University, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Management from the University of Vermont.
More information about Carl Doty is available at https://www.keypointintelligence.com/about-us/leadership-team
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational efficiency improvements to increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding our offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
