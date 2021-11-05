ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced that Carli Huband, Partner-in-Charge of Specialty Tax at Aprio, has been named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 40 Under 40 list. The annual 40 Under 40 list honors "movers and shakers who are scaling the ranks, making a mark in their industries, and leading in their communities," according to the publication.
Huband oversees specialty tax services, including R&D Tax, State & Local Tax, M&A Tax, International & Federal Tax Consulting. In addition to her client service, Huband is committed to developing young professionals, particularly aspiring female leaders, and works diligently to cultivate an inclusive and diverse firm at Aprio. She is an avid community leader and volunteer, serving various nonprofit organizations across the Atlanta community.
"Carli is a passionate advocate for her clients, her peers and our firm," said Mitchell Kopelman, Partner-in-Charge of Tax at Aprio. "A testament to her abilities, Carli became a partner faster than any professional at Aprio since the firm's founding in 1952. She is a unique talent and respected leader."
To learn more about Carli and Aprio's Specialty Tax services, visit https://www.aprio.com/people/carli-huband.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 750 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com/.
Media Contact
Jordan Haywood, Aprio, 7703533280, jordan.haywood@aprio.com
SOURCE Aprio