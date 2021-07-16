MIAMI, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz is a Miami-based entertainment attorney specializing in music, entertainment, and intellectual property law. He represents the next generation of legal counseling in the era of technology, digital rights, digital content monetization, and global reach in the entertainment industry.
The Haute Lawyer Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Mr. Carlos Rodríguez-Feliz as a member and expert in his field.
Haute Lawyer offers a prominent collective of leading attorneys. The invitation-only network features only two lawyers per market. This partnership allows Haute Lawyer to connect its affluent readers with industry-leading attorneys in their area.
Serving his local and international clientele, Carlos continues to use his knowledge and expertise to negotiate a wide variety of agreements and litigating in court to protect his clients' interests and careers. Carlos proudly serves every client with a personal, prompt and efficient legal representation.
An experienced attorney that focuses his practice in entertainment law, intellectual property law, business law, civil litigation and immigration. Carlos has served as legal counsel to clients within the Latin music industry in negotiating and drafting recording agreements, publishing agreements, administration agreements, management agreements, touring agreements and sponsorship agreements among others.
Carlos has worked in many aspects of the entertainment industry by advising artists, managers, actors, social media influencers, writers, directors, songwriters, as well as independent record companies, music publishers and brands in their business endeavors and effectively protecting their intellectual property. Carlos has also played key roles in the organization of the corporate structure for many of his clients, from setting up their business entities to protecting their intellectual property through the registration and licensing of their trademarks and copyrights and the prosecution against infringement.
Mr. Rodríguez-Feliz is originally from Puerto Rico where he acquired his J.D. from the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico. While in law school, he served as the president and founder of the Entertainment & Arts Law Student Association and also worked in a major law firm in the areas of corporate law and intellectual property law. After completion of his J.D. Mr. Rodríguez-Feliz moved to Miami and obtained a Masters of Law (LL.M.) in Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law from the University of Miami School of Law.
