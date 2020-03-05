LUBBOCK, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is happy to announce new associates Matt and Valeri Malone at our Lubbock office. Both have practiced law in Lubbock for a number of years, as well as the Midland-Odessa area.
Both Matt and Valeri have spent their careers defending the rights of the injured in the West Texas community for more than 20 years. Since planting their West Texas roots, the couple has raised two-second generation Red Raiders. The oldest child is attending Texas Tech University and the youngest will be attending this upcoming fall.
"We love West Texas and the people here," the couple said. "As die-hard Red Raiders fans, we are deeply rooted and never leaving."
The couple brings more than 40 years of combined legal experience to The Carlson Law Firm. Their passion and experience for justice are evident in every favorable settlement or trial verdict they attain for their West Texas clients.
Meet Matt Malone
Matt is from Vernon, Texas, but has called West Texas his home for the last two decades. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and Texas A&M School of Law. As a personal injury attorney in the West Texas community, clients have come to know Matt for his hard work and dedication to their cases. Matt understands that each client's case is unique and uses his two decades of experience as a personal injury attorney to tell their stories. Clients trust that Matt will fight for justice with the hardworking nature of the West Texas community.
Meet Valeri Malone
Valeri is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University and Texas Tech School of Law. While in law school, Valeri was selected for early admission to Texas Tech School of Law's advocacy program, the Board of Barristers and ranked first her in class.
She is licensed to practice law in Texas and Oklahoma state courts, as well as in Federal District Courts in the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas. Her reputation as a hardworking and successful trial attorney precedes her when she walks into settlement talks and the courtroom. Clients trust that Valeri will handle their cases with the utmost care and get the best possible resolution.
In addition to their strong ties to the Lubbock community, Matt and Valeri bring their combined legal experience and customer service to a law firm that has more than four decades of client satisfaction thanks to our signature customer service and exceptional legal representation.
"With 12 locations across the state, The Carlson Law Firm has been protecting clients for more than 40 years," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "We have over 40 attorneys, 100 legal assistants, registered nurses, and investigators, we're happy to welcome Matt and Valeri to our team."
