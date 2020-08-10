TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.
Q2 2020 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Period
- Q2 net sales increased 61% to a company record $118.9 million vs. $73.7 million.
- Q2 gross profit increased 88% to a company record $40.8 million vs. $21.8 million.
- Q2 gross margin increased 480 basis points to 34.3% vs. 29.5%.
- Q2 net income improved significantly to $1.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.5) million or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share.
- Q2 Adjusted EBITDA increased 4x to $5.6 million compared to $1.4 million.
- Net sales in July were up more than 60% compared to the same prior year period.
Management Commentary
"This quarter marked another period of significant growth for our company as we reported record-breaking sales and gross profit," said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. "In addition to our strong top-line momentum, we drove exceptional year-over-year bottom-line improvements in both net income and Adjusted EBITDA.
"Despite the ongoing pandemic and an uncertain market environment, our accelerated momentum points to the continued success of our strategy and resilience of our business. Overall e-commerce penetration for total U.S. retail sales reached 28% for Q2 while auto parts remains in the mid-single digits. We believe that the industry will continue to experience the shift to online and we are well-positioned to take advantage of this new demand over the long term.
"Following our strong growth and inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index this quarter, we decided that we needed a new name that better reflected the tech-forward company we have become. In late July we rebranded to CarParts.com, marking the culmination of our efforts to consolidate our websites over the past several quarters. In conjunction with the rebrand, we completed our site consolidation and are now officially down to one flagship website, CarParts.com. Being one brand with one site allows us to optimize our position in the market while being more efficient with our marketing and improving brand presence both online and offline.
"Our work over the past 18 months to optimize our supply chain, marketing and technology capabilities is paying off, however we still have plenty of work in these areas to take CarParts.com to the next level. We will remain prudent stewards of capital while continuing to drive further improvements in our business. We want to thank our warehouse associates for their hard work, as well as all of our team members for their support and commitment to the new CarParts.com."
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net sales in the second quarter of 2020 increased 61% to a record $118.9 million compared to $73.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by significant revenue growth from our flagship website, CarParts.com, which was up triple digits over the prior year quarter.
Gross profit in the second quarter increased 88% to a record $40.8 million compared to $21.8 million in the second quarter of last year, with gross margin up 480 basis points to 34.3% compared to 29.5%. These increases were primarily driven by improved product mix and supply chain optimizations. This was the Company's sixth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion.
Total operating expenses in the second quarter were $38.7 million compared to $23.0 million in the second quarter last year. The increase was driven by increased marketing and fulfillment expenses.
Net income in the second quarter improved significantly to $1.6 million or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.5) million or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased significantly to $5.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the year-ago quarter, with the improvement driven by the benefit of operational investments made in all areas of the business over the past 18 months.
On June 27, 2020, the company had a cash balance of $24.9 million compared to $2.3 million on December 28, 2019. The increase in cash was primarily driven by higher net cash from operations and improved working capital.
About CarParts.com
For over 20 years, CarParts.com has been a leader in the e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories.
With a focus on the end-to-end customer experience, we've designed our website and sourcing network to simplify the way drivers get the parts they need. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. And with our own wide distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out all the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs to provide quality parts at a discount for our loyal customers. Combined with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get parts delivered straight to their door.
CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Regulation G, and other provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, define and prescribe the conditions for use of certain non-GAAP financial information. We provide "Adjusted EBITDA," which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) before (a) interest expense, net; (b) income tax provision (benefit); (c) depreciation and amortization expense; (d) amortization of intangible assets; (e) share-based compensation expense; and in 2019, (f) costs associated with our customs issue; and (g) costs associated with employee transitions.
The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides important supplemental information to management and investors. This non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and results of operations.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as one measure of the Company's operating performance because it assists in comparing the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of stock compensation expense and the costs associated with the customs issue, as well as other items that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating performance. Internally, this non-GAAP measure is also used by management for planning purposes, including the preparation of internal budgets; for allocating resources to enhance financial performance; and for evaluating the effectiveness of operational strategies. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the ongoing operations of companies in our industry.
This non-GAAP financial measure is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are all unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.
Summarized information for our operations for the periods presented is as follows (in millions):
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
Net sales
$
118.93
$
73.69
$
206.75
$
148.43
Gross profit
$
40.83
$
21.76
$
70.61
$
41.89
34.3
%
29.5
%
34.2
%
28.2
%
Operating expenses
$
38.65
$
22.97
$
68.79
$
46.54
32.5
%
31.2
%
33.3
%
31.4
%
Net income (loss)
$
1.57
$
(1.46)
$
0.59
$
(5.04)
1.3
%
(2.0)
%
0.3
%
(3.4)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.56
$
1.43
$
9.86
$
1.33
4.7
%
1.9
%
4.8
%
0.9
%
The table below reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
Net income (loss)
1,568
(1,457)
590
(5,038)
Depreciation & amortization
1,634
1,511
3,532
3,040
Amortization of intangible assets
25
25
50
50
Interest expense, net
490
487
1,149
894
Taxes
118
(186)
154
(465)
EBITDA
$
3,835
$
380
$
5,475
$
(1,519)
Stock comp expense
1,722
613
4,385
1,163
Employee transition costs(1)
—
283
—
1,269
Customs costs(2)
—
149
—
415
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,557
$
1,425
$
9,860
$
1,328
_________________________
(1)
We incurred costs related to the transition of executive management related to severance, recruiting, hiring bonuses, and relocation costs.
(2)
We incurred port and carrier fees and legal costs associated with our customs related issues.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
118,930
$
73,687
$
206,748
$
148,425
Cost of sales (1)
78,101
51,924
136,140
106,533
Gross profit
40,829
21,763
70,608
41,892
Operating expense
38,653
22,968
68,785
46,543
Income (loss) from operations
2,176
(1,205)
1,823
(4,651)
Other income (expense):
Other, net
3
46
74
43
Interest expense
(493)
(484)
(1,153)
(895)
Total other expense, net
(490)
(438)
(1,079)
(852)
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,686
(1,643)
744
(5,503)
Income tax provision (benefit)
118
(186)
154
(465)
Net income (loss)
1,568
(1,457)
590
(5,038)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(29)
(28)
(35)
(33)
Unrealized gain (loss) on deferred compensation trust assets
58
—
(37)
—
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
29
(28)
(72)
(33)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
1,597
$
(1,485)
$
518
$
(5,071)
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.04
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
$
(0.14)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.03
$
(0.04)
$
0.01
$
(0.14)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Shares used in computation of basis net income (loss) per share
39,386
35,632
38,124
35,506
Shares used in computation of diluted net income (loss) per share
47,329
35,632
42,058
35,506
_________________________
(1)
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par and Liquidation Value)
June 27,
December 28,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,860
$
2,273
Accounts receivable, net
5,278
2,669
Inventory
65,383
52,500
Other current assets
6,552
4,931
Total current assets
102,073
62,373
Property and equipment, net
10,809
9,650
Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net
13,238
4,544
Right-of-use - assets - financing leases, net
8,808
9,011
Other non-current assets
1,985
2,368
Total assets
$
136,913
$
87,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
68,953
$
44,433
Accrued expenses
17,049
9,519
Customer deposits
759
652
Notes payable, current
—
729
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current
1,857
1,368
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current
670
640
Other current liabilities
4,169
2,605
Total current liabilities
93,457
59,946
Notes payable, non-current
—
1,060
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current
11,725
3,419
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current
8,667
8,627
Other non-current liabilities
2,688
2,514
Total liabilities
116,537
75,566
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; $1.45 per share liquidation value or aggregate of $6,017; 4,150 shares authorized; 0 and 2,771 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019
0
3
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 42,411 and 36,167 shares issued and outstanding at June 27, 2020 and December 28, 2019 (of which 2,525 are treasury stock)
45
38
Treasury stock
(7,146)
(7,146)
Additional paid-in capital
194,693
187,147
Accumulated other comprehensive income
142
214
Accumulated deficit
(167,358)
(167,876)
Total stockholders' equity
20,376
12,380
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
136,913
$
87,946
CARPARTS.COM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
June 27,
June 29,
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
590
$
(5,038)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,532
3,040
Amortization of intangible assets
50
50
Deferred income taxes
—
(559)
Share-based compensation expense
4,385
1,163
Stock awards issued for non-employee director service
12
7
Loss from disposition of assets
1
—
Amortization of deferred financing costs
9
2
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,609)
(313)
Inventory
(12,883)
(2,926)
Other current assets
(1,597)
(1,517)
Other non-current assets
(296)
24
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
32,055
8,473
Other current liabilities
1,671
345
Right-of-Use Obligation - Operating Leases - Current
483
1,595
Right-of-Use Obligation - Operating Leases - Long-term
(383)
(1,530)
Other non-current liabilities
148
134
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,168
2,950
Investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(3,840)
(3,431)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,840)
(3,431)
Financing activities
Borrowings from revolving loan payable
1,273
7,641
Payments made on revolving loan payable
(1,273)
(7,641)
Proceeds from notes payable
4,107
—
Payment of notes payable
(5,333)
—
Payments on finance leases
(315)
(299)
Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation
(85)
(289)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,893
—
Preferred stock dividends paid
—
(80)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,267
(668)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8)
1
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
22,587
(1,148)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
2,273
2,031
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
24,860
$
883
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Right-of-use operating asset acquired
$
9,065
$
—
Right-of-use financed asset acquired
$
385
$
—
Accrued asset purchases
$
665
$
825
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
90
$
43
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
1,125
$
834