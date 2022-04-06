Powerhouse Carrie Sims is wheels down in Los Angeles to spearhead the expansion of Fireplay's west coast operations and event division.
Formerly with BizBash Media, where she headed the D.C. and N.Y. publishing departments, Sims brings gravitas to a company already basking in the spotlight with events produced for Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Coldplay, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Jurassic World Tour, Dan + Shay, Jason Aldean, The Killers, Thomas Rhett, FORD and Xerox, to name a few.
No stranger to action, Sims started strong with a TSE scholarship provided by Search Foundation, was named among "25 young pros to watch" in Special Events Magazine, and awarded "Event Professional of the Year in 2012," before segueing into VP of Programs for International Live Events Association, in 2015. Carrie speaks from the heart when interviewed with a quiet but direct clarity and infectious laugh, "Coming aboard Fireplay is a dream opportunity for many reasons not the least of which is to join a stunning team. My incentive is totally geared to increase our global profile, and I believe my years building a portfolio and contacts will augment that goal. Yes, I am driven, especially when working with great talent where your heart and work ethic resonate, and I am excited to join a passionate team of visionaries and storytellers that transport audiences into inspiring and memorable human-centered experiences."
CEO Nick Whitehouse, a UK native and global citizen, is excited for his company, its future, and newest star. "Carrie Sims is family. Her goals and talent align with a heart of gold and unstoppable energy. Something that I am confident will allow Fireplay to keep its momentum making unforgettable memories for our valued clients." Whitehouse should know electricity when he feels it, starting Fireplay after 20 years touring with some of the biggest bands and tours in the business, he and the Fireplay team produce everything from Superbowls to private events, memorializing some of the pivotal events in popular culture.
Everything about Fireplay, its team and productions, is creative driven and spectacular. Watch this space indeed.
