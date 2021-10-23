CHAMBLEE, Ga., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carrie Supko has joined Allyon as Vice President of Federal Services. In this position, Supko will be focused on driving growth within the Federal IT market and building strategic partnerships to meet the IT needs of Allyon's clients within the Department of Defense, Public and Civil Sectors, and Intelligence Agencies.
"We are extremely excited to have Carrie on our team. Carrie brings years of program management and capture experience in the federal market. Her experience and determination will take Allyon to the next level in supporting our federal customers." - Rebekah Barr, President and Chief Executive Officer
Prior to joining Allyon, Supko served as a Business Development Executive at Peraton. She brings over 20 years of experience in the management of Enterprise IT, Information Sharing, Intelligence Analysis, and Continuity/Preparedness programs for numerous federal, state, and local agencies.
"Allyon has experienced tremendous success recently. I'm looking forward to contributing to that success by driving growth within our Federal Services market," Supko said when asked about her new role.
Supko holds a Master's Certification in Program Management and a Bachelor's degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University. In her new VP role at Allyon, Supko will also be responsible for building, leading, and growing a team focused on the delivery of services including Cyber, Infrastructure Support, Application Development, and Program/Project Management.
"Carrie has been dedicated to creating and managing teams for Federal customers through information technology services and advanced cybersecurity programs. Carrie will build, develop, and drive our Federal IT Service strategy in close orchestration and alignment with key stakeholders. We are so excited to have Carrie on board with us to push our next phase of growth at Allyon," said Justin Katz, Chief Growth Officer.
In her new position, Supko will also strengthen partnerships with stakeholders by providing expert advice in technical services from initial implementation into ongoing support.. She will continue to rely on her two decades of experience to provide a well-balanced combination of executive leadership skills, business development, strategic growth experience, as well as program execution and mission expertise to Allyon's federal partners and clients.
Since 2009, Allyon has provided subcontracting and technical resource solutions for federal and commercial clients. They are a partner you can rely on — teaming up with companies in government, healthcare and various industries to build customizable, effective solutions for a wide range of client needs.
With certifications from WBENC and Inspired Workplace, Allyon has consistently received recognition for its professionalism and company culture. The company was also included on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in 2018.
"I am excited to join this amazing team of dedicated and talented professionals," Supko said.
