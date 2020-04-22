PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) will release its first quarter 2020 earnings on Friday, May 8 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 12:00 p.m. ET May 8 until 12:00 p.m. ET May 15. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 5186856.
