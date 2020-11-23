PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) President & Chief Executive Officer Dave Gitlin and Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Patrick Goris will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live at ir.carrier.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the event.

About Carrier
 As the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

Contact:

Media Inquiries


Danielle Canzanella


561-365-1101


Danielle.Canzanella@Carrier.com




Investor Relations


Sam Pearlstein


561-365-2251


Sam.Pearlstein@Carrier.com  

 

