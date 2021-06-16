SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its relentless efforts to expand fertility benefits for employers worldwide, Carrot Fertility has just entered into a partnership with Physician's Surrogacy. As a result of this alliance with America's only physician-managed surrogacy agency, Carrot Fertility members will now have access to Physician's Surrogacy's unique and highly efficient surrogacy management program.
In competitive industries, fertility benefits are a way to retain talent, especially female and LGBTQ employees. Surrogacy is a recent addition to this list that refers to a method of assisted reproduction where intended parents create an embryo and work with a gestational surrogate who carries and cares for their baby until birth. Surrogacy is particularly important to those with infertility-related issues.
A distinguished provider of fertility benefits solutions, Carrot Fertility, helps employers offer customized fertility benefits to their employees. Their program includes egg freezing, IVF, donor, and gestational surrogacy services, adoption, and more. The company currently has partnerships with more than 800 high-quality fertility clinics in the U.S., and Physician's Surrogacy becomes the latest addition to the program.
"Given today's changing landscape, employers are recognizing that their employees take many paths to parenthood and respond in support by including benefits to support all of their employees in realizing the dreams of parenthood," said Julianna Nikolic, Corporate Vice President, Physician's Surrogacy.
As the only physician-managed surrogacy agency in the United States, Physician's Surrogacy has an in-depth understanding of the journey to parenthood and guides aspiring parents throughout the process to help minimize the cost, time spent, uncertainty, and risk. The health of the surrogate and the baby is always the primary area of focus for Physician's Surrogacy.
Some of the most important benefits offered by Physician's Surrogacy include
- They offer complimentary consultations and surrogate profile reviews, saving both time and money. In addition, there is no need to sign any agreements or pay any fees until the ideal surrogate match is found.
- Unlike most other agencies with a wait time of 6-12 months, the average timeline for Physician's Surrogacy to pair parents with a surrogate is one week from consultation to confirmed match.
- Their stringent physician-designed and comprehensive pre-screening process for surrogates before they are eligible for selection is unique to the surrogacy industry.
- The highest surrogacy standards in the industry.
- The option to elect for additional antenatal testing allows parents to remain in control of the decision-making process and assurance about their baby's healthy progress.
- Complete transparency, providing certainty regarding the costs of surrogacy, financial planning, and the amount to be paid to surrogate mothers. Physician's Surrogacy's flat rate and surrogacy guarantee programs ensure that there are no confusing line-item benefits packages and hidden costs.
- Providing regular and detailed physician-derived updates for the parents from Physician's Surrogacy.
A typical journey to parenthood at Physician's Surrogacy involves the following steps
- A complimentary virtual consultation identifying the preferences and goals of the aspiring parents, including contact preferences, surrogate location, experience, and more, are discussed.
- As per the scenarios discussed in the initial consultation, a quote is provided.
- Intended parents interview and select a surrogate who has completed a comprehensive pre-screening process, including background checks, internal O.B. review of prior pregnancy, delivery records, and preliminary diagnostic screenings.
- Both parties represented by independent legal counsel enter a legal contract that governs the arrangement and provides legal protection for all.
- The prospective parents' IVF center accomplishes the pregnancy with assisted reproductive technology, and the gestational surrogate will carry the pregnancy to term.
"Historically, intended parents pursuing surrogacy rarely had access to employer-provided benefits, including gender-neutral leave and reimbursement for surrogacy-related expenses. At Physician's Surrogacy, we believe partnerships such as Carrot Fertility are essential to expanding access to employees and supporting employers in attracting and retaining the best talent," says Dr. David Harari, President, and Chief Medical Officer, Physician's Surrogacy.
To find out more about the largest and only obstetrician-managed surrogacy program in America, please visit https://physicianssurrogacy.com/become-a-parent/.
About Carrot Fertility: Carrot Fertility is an acclaimed provider of fertility benefits for employers around the world. The company supports employees through their entire fertility healthcare journey to ensure better clinical outcomes by offering customized fertility benefits covering financial, medical, and emotional support as they pursue parenthood. Founded in 2016, Carrot is backed by U.S. Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, CRV, Precursor Ventures, Maven Ventures, Sound Ventures, and Uncork Capital.
About Physician's Surrogacy: Physician's Surrogacy is the only physician-managed surrogacy agency in the United States, led by a compassionate team of physicians who understand what it takes to have a successful surrogacy journey. The agency is committed to the highest degree of safety and peace of mind from the beginning to the baby's healthy arrival. Physician's Surrogacy aims to set a new standard of care for surrogacy management among providers, within hospital systems, and within the community.
