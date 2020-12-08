Today

Plentiful sunshine. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.