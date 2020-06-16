BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Nigrelli, AIF®, RFC®, CMFC® announced today the addition of Wealth Advisor William Newell, CFP®, Newell will affiliate with one of the fastest-growing advisory firms in the country, Carson Wealth. Newell's affiliation brings the number of Carson Wealth locations in the Boston metropolitan area to three—with offices in Waltham, Holliston and Norwell—and introduces advanced planning and superior customer service to local families in need of financial guidance amidst volatile current events and markets.
Newell oversees $126M and is joining forces with Nigrelli, who affiliated with Carson Wealth in early 2020 with six team members and $230M in assets under management. Over the past few months, Nigrelli has focused on establishing Carson Wealth in the area, and said, "Carson has done a fantastic job building infrastructure and technology that can solve for scale. The fact that we were able to acquire a firm in the middle of our own transformation is a testament to that. And Bill saw the same potential. He and I have since formed a great friendship and business relationship and look forward to building Carson's brand here in the Northeast."
"Having access to some of the brightest minds in the industry in terms of planning, advice, and investment expertise will help us deliver value to our clients that far exceeds the capability we had in the past," said Newell. "We also know that giving our clients access to the Carson CX—Client Experience—will allow them to have a 'single pane of glass' view into their investments and financial plans, something they have been wanting for years."
Nigrelli added, "The opportunity to grow to a multi-billion-dollar office simply didn't exist under our old firm structure and felt it was time to move forward based on our vision, goals and need for a business continuity plan. Carson Wealth gives us the tools to build an enterprise that will help us reshape the way we work with our clients well into the future."
Carson Founder and CEO Ron Carson said, "Andrew, Bill and the teams in Boston are incredible at what they do, and exhibit such high standards of integrity and care at every turn. They are always looking for ways to deliver more advisor value, and I know that they'll leverage our next-level value stack of advisor services to do just that."
In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Wealth remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. Carson currently serves more than 33,000 families across the United States.
About Carson Wealth
Founded in 1983, Carson Wealth has grown to become a Barron's Hall of Fame firm, serving clients through holistic financial planning, disciplined investment strategies and proactive, personal service.
Carson Wealth is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with the mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.
Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.
*Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.