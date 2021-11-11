AMERSHAM, England and MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phlexglobal, a leading innovative technology and services provider for the life sciences industry, today announced that Cary Smithson, a widely respected life sciences regulatory subject matter expert, has joined Phlexglobal to lead its growing regulatory operations team. In her role as Director, Regulatory Solutions, Cary brings over 25 years of experience across clinical and regulatory strategy and operations to help Phlexglobal customers navigate the accelerating shift to structured data and digitalized business processes.
Cary will focus her team's efforts on supporting customer strategic initiatives that drive increased business productivity, enhance regulatory compliance, and simplify information management and the use of technology. She will draw on in-depth experience and insights encompassing regulatory information management, electronic submissions, clinical operations, GxP quality and compliance, IT strategy, and business process optimization. Cary will also maintain her longstanding support of the life sciences industry by continuing to lead the DIA RIM Artificial Intelligence topic group, as well as contributing to the DIA RIM Reference Model.
"I was impressed by the 'customer-first' approach that Phlexglobal takes across the organization, and their leadership role in supporting the development and implementation of pragmatic industry standards," Cary noted. "Phlexglobal also understands that it's not about technology for technology's sake, but how innovation can support the most pressing business needs of our customers. With critical regulatory initiatives underway such as DADI, ISO IDMP, eCTD v4, ePI and more requiring effective solutions, it was an easy choice to join this exciting team to help our industry overcome these challenges."
"We're gratified that with so many doors open to her, Cary chose Phlexglobal," said John McNeill, CEO of Phlexglobal. "Our industry is undergoing a challenging transition where the close alignment of people, processes, and technologies across clinical and regulatory will be critical to success. Cary's knowledge and proven leadership bridging all these areas will help Phlexglobal provide our customers with the right solutions for the pressing tasks ahead."
