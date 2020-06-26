KINGSEY FALLS, QC, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 25, 2020. The thirteen (13) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes WITHHELD
%
Alain Lemaire
70,950,170
92.83
5,482,830
7.17
Louis Garneau
72,821,898
95.28
3,611,102
4.72
Sylvie Lemaire
65,721,481
85.99
10,711,519
14.01
Elise Pelletier
76,074,887
99.53
358,113
0.47
Sylvie Vachon
76,075,401
99.53
357,599
0.47
Mario Plourde
73,986,632
96.80
2,446,368
3.20
Michelle Cormier
72,499,196
94.85
3,933,804
5.15
Martin Couture
76,077,260
99.53
355,740
0.47
Patrick Lemaire
73,984,194
96.80
2,448,806
3.20
Hubert T. Lacroix
73,953,662
96.76
2,479,338
3.24
Mélanie Dunn
76,413,787
99.97
19,213
0.03
Nelson Gentiletti
72,391,334
94.71
4,041,666
5.29
Elif Lévesque
74,059,112
96.89
2,373,888
3.11
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS