Record quarterly adjusted OIBD highlights resiliency of our business model
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Q2 2020 Highlights
- Sales of $1,285 million
(compared with $1,313 million in Q1 2020 (-2%) and $1,275 million in Q2 2019 (+1%))
- As reported (including specific items)
- Operating income of $94 million
(compared with of $90 million in Q1 2020 (+4%) and an operating income of $82 million in Q2 2019 (+15%))
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1 of $169 million
(compared with $161 million in Q1 2020 (+5%) and $154 million in Q2 2019 (+10%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.57
(compared with $0.24 in Q1 2020 and $0.33 in Q2 2019)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items)1
- Operating income of $111 million
(compared with $90 million in Q1 2020 (+23%) and $84 million in Q2 2019 (+32%))
- OIBD of $186 million
(compared with $161 million in Q1 2020 (+16%) and $156 million in Q2 2019 (+19%))
- Net earnings per share of $0.61
(compared with $0.42 in Q1 2020 and $0.28 in Q2 2019)
- Net debt1 of $2,077 million as at June 30, 2020 (compared with $2,212 million as at March 31, 2020) reflecting favourable foreign exchange variance and solid cash flow from operations and including acquisition of CDPQ's interest in Greenpac Mill ($121 million) realized in the first quarter; Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 3.1x as at June 30, 2020, down from 3.5x at March 31, 2020.
1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our operations executed and adapted well during the second quarter, delivering improved consolidated results on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. This strong performance resulted in a record quarterly adjusted OIBD for the Corporation, highlighting the resiliency of our business model focused on providing customers with essential, sustainable quality packaging and tissue solutions. The ability of our business segments to successfully navigate through the challenging second quarter business environment is a testament to the commitment and hard work of our dedicated employees, and a measurable indication of the operational improvements and cost reduction initiatives being generated by our strategic investments of the past few years.
Sales in the second quarter decreased by 2% sequentially as the elevated Covid-19 related demand levels present in the first quarter eased. As expected, this resulted in lower volumes in all segments with the exception of Specialty Products. Sales increased modestly when compared to the comparable period last year, supported by a 12.5% growth in Tissue.
Second quarter adjusted OIBD of $186 million, representing a 14.5% margin, was a quarterly record for the Corporation, and was 16% above the prior quarter and 19% over the prior year period. The sequential performance was driven by improved results in all segments except Containerboard. Results of both the Tissue and Containerboard segments were negatively impacted by slightly lower volumes and higher raw material costs compared to the prior quarter. As mentioned at the end of the first quarter, the Corporation viewed the sharp increases in prices of recycled fibers as temporary. Pricing has since decreased and is expected to remain within these more normalized levels. The year-over-year adjusted OIBD increase of $30 million was largely driven by the Tissue segment and, to a lesser extent, Boxboard Europe. Specialty Products results were stable year-over-year, while those of Containerboard decreased mainly due to higher raw material costs and less favourable selling price and mix."
Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic regarding our operational performance given the weighting of our production that falls within essential tissue and packaging segments, and the adaptability demonstrated by our business segments within the challenging business environment. In the near-term, this is counterbalanced by the ongoing potential economic impact related to Covid-19, and evolving consumption trends in end markets that have resulted from the pandemic. With this in mind, we are expecting consolidated results to decrease sequentially, as benefits from favourable raw materials pricing are anticipated to be offset by lower expected volumes, notably in the Away-from-Home Tissue business and the usual lower seasonal third quarter volumes in Europe. Given continued uncertainty around Covid-19, we are focused on the health and safety of our employees and maintaining flexibility in our operations to meet the evolving product needs of our customers. We are committed in our support of community initiatives helping people navigate the current environment, and continue to work closely with our suppliers and customers being impacted. As always, management of our cash flow remains a priority along with reducing operational and SG&A costs. We continue to expect our projected available liquidity levels to meet future requirements including management of our debt level, and will readjust our investment plans should the need become apparent. At this time, we do not have any update on our Bear Island conversion project, for which analysis has continued at a slower pace given current circumstances."
Financial Summary
Selected consolidated information
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Sales
1,285
1,313
1,275
As Reported
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)1
169
161
154
Operating income
94
90
82
Net earnings
54
22
31
per share
$
0.57
$
0.24
$
0.33
Adjusted1
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
186
161
156
Operating income
111
90
84
Net earnings
58
39
26
per share
$
0.61
$
0.42
0.28
Margin (OIBD)
14.5%
12.3%
12.2%
1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.
Segmented OIBD as reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Packaging Products
Containerboard
83
102
114
Boxboard Europe
42
31
30
Specialty Products
16
11
16
Tissue Papers
48
45
17
Corporate Activities
(20)
(28)
(23)
OIBD as reported
169
161
154
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Packaging Products
Containerboard
94
99
113
Boxboard Europe
43
30
30
Specialty Products
17
12
16
Tissue Papers
54
45
18
Corporate Activities
(22)
(25)
(21)
Adjusted OIBD
186
161
156
1 - Refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures" section.
Analysis of results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 (compared to the same period last year)
Sales of $1,285 million grew by $10 million, or 1%, compared with the same period last year. This was largely a reflection of the volume-driven 12.5% increase in the Tissue segment, favourable foreign exchange impacts for all business segments and a positive contribution from recovery operations as a result of higher raw material prices. These benefits were partially offset by lower average selling prices and/or less favourable sales mix in all business segments except Specialty Products, in which year-over-year sales performance levels were nonetheless negatively impacted as a result of the mill closure and business divestiture completed in 2019.
The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $169 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $154 million in the second quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, second quarter OIBD totaled $186 million in the current period, a new quarterly record for the Corporation. This compares with the $156 million generated in the same period last year, an increase of $30 million, or 19%. The annual improvement in adjusted OIBD reflects increases of $36 million from Tissue and $13 million from Boxboard Europe and stable results in the Specialty Products segment. These benefits were partially offset by a decrease of $19 million from the Containerboard segment, largely due to higher raw material costs and a less favourable selling price and sales mix year-over-year. On a consolidated basis, higher raw material costs, a less favourable average selling price and sales mix negatively impacted adjusted OIBD performance compared to the prior year period. These effects were more than offset by lower production costs, lower energy costs, beneficial foreign exchange impact and a favourable contribution from recovery operations as a result of higher raw material pricing. Research and development tax credits of $9 million were recorded in the current quarter.
On an adjusted basis1, second quarter 2020 OIBD stood at $186 million, versus $156 million in the previous year. The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our second quarter 2020 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $13 million of impairment charges and $2 million of restructuring charges were recorded by the Containerboard and Tissue segments as part of network optimization and profitability improvement initiatives (OIBD and net earnings)
- $4 million environmental provision was recorded in the Specialty Products segment related to plants in Canada that were closed in the past (OIBD and net earnings)
- $3 million gain in the Specialty Products segment related to the sale of a non-core equity investment (OIBD and net earnings)
- $1 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (OIBD and net earnings)
- $9 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings)
For the 3-month periods ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation posted net earnings of $54 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to net earnings of $31 million, or $0.33 per share, in the same period of 2019. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $58 million in the second quarter of 2020, or $0.61 per share, compared to net earnings of $26 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same period of 2019.
1 For further details, please refer to the "Supplemental Information on non-IFRS Measures" section.
Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share to be paid on September 3, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2020. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). Cascades did not purchase any shares for cancellation during the second quarter of 2020.
2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the 2020 second quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-231-8191 (international dial-in 1-647-427-7450). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com under the "Investors" section). A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until September 6, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 1-416-849-0833), access code 5819259.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors listed in the Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
162
155
Accounts receivable
677
606
Current income tax assets
22
32
Inventories
657
598
Current portion of financial assets
7
10
1,525
1,401
Long-term assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
88
80
Property, plant and equipment
2,806
2,770
Intangible assets with finite useful life
171
182
Financial assets
24
16
Other assets
51
55
Deferred income tax assets
163
153
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
539
527
5,367
5,184
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bank loans and advances
9
11
Trade and other payables
837
788
Current income tax liabilities
19
17
Current portion of other debt without recourse to the Corporation to be refinanced
165
—
Current portion of long-term debt
90
85
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
5
5
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
26
137
1,151
1,043
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,975
2,022
Provisions for contingencies and charges
54
49
Financial liabilities
8
5
Other liabilities
209
198
Deferred income tax liabilities
212
198
3,609
3,515
Equity
Capital stock
498
491
Contributed surplus
13
15
Retained earnings
1,050
1,003
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2)
(17)
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,559
1,492
Non-controlling interests
199
177
Total equity
1,758
1,669
5,367
5,184
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of
2020
2019
2020
2019
Sales
1,285
1,275
2,598
2,505
Cost of sales and expenses
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $75 million
1,065
1,081
2,157
2,139
Selling and administrative expenses
110
111
241
215
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
1
3
2
(7)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
15
1
15
10
Foreign exchange gain
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
—
(5)
1,191
1,193
2,414
2,351
Operating income
94
82
184
154
Financing expense
27
25
54
50
Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
1
10
2
24
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(9)
(1)
8
(7)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(3)
(2)
(6)
(4)
Earnings before income taxes
78
50
126
91
Provision for income taxes
12
10
27
18
Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for
66
40
99
73
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
12
9
23
18
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
54
31
76
55
Net earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.57
$
0.33
$
0.81
$
0.59
Diluted
$
0.57
$
0.32
$
0.80
$
0.58
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
94,459,257
93,636,771
94,354,030
93,900,400
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
95,600,602
95,058,479
95,562,296
95,395,585
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
66
40
99
73
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
Translation adjustments
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
(45)
(21)
57
(58)
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
25
14
(34)
35
Cash flow hedges
Change in fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts
—
—
—
1
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps
1
(1)
—
(1)
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
—
(1)
—
(2)
(19)
(9)
23
(25)
Items that are not released to earnings
Actuarial loss on employee future benefits
(25)
(10)
(15)
(15)
Recovery of income taxes
7
1
4
3
(18)
(9)
(11)
(12)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(37)
(18)
12
(37)
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
29
22
111
36
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
8
7
31
9
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
21
15
80
27
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
CAPITAL
CONTRIBUTED
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL EQUITY
NON-
TOTAL
Balance - End of previous
491
15
1,000
(17)
1,489
177
1,666
Business combinations
—
—
3
—
3
—
3
Adjusted balance - Beginning
491
15
1,003
(17)
1,492
177
1,669
Comprehensive income
Net earnings
—
—
76
—
76
23
99
Other comprehensive
—
—
(11)
15
4
8
12
—
—
65
15
80
31
111
Dividends
—
—
(15)
—
(15)
(9)
(24)
Issuance of common shares
9
(2)
—
—
7
—
7
Redemption of common shares
(2)
—
(3)
—
(5)
—
(5)
Balance - End of period
498
13
1,050
(2)
1,559
199
1,758
For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2019
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
CAPITAL
CONTRIBUTED
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL EQUITY
NON-
TOTAL
Adjusted balance - Beginning
490
16
989
2
1,497
180
1,677
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
55
—
55
18
73
Other comprehensive loss
—
—
(12)
(16)
(28)
(9)
(37)
—
—
43
(16)
27
9
36
Dividends
—
—
(7)
—
(7)
(10)
(17)
Redemption of shares
(3)
—
(2)
—
(5)
—
(5)
Balance - End of period
487
16
1,023
(14)
1,512
179
1,691
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
54
31
76
55
Adjustments for:
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
28
35
56
74
Depreciation and amortization
75
72
146
139
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
1
3
2
(6)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
15
—
15
5
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(2)
—
(5)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(9)
(1)
8
(7)
Provision for income taxes
12
10
27
18
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(3)
(2)
(6)
(4)
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
12
9
23
18
Net financing expense paid
(7)
(16)
(24)
(59)
Net income taxes received (paid)
(7)
(2)
2
(2)
Dividends received
5
2
5
2
Employee future benefits and others
(15)
(15)
(15)
(22)
162
124
315
206
Changes in non-cash working capital components
(34)
(36)
(68)
(66)
128
88
247
140
Investing activities
Investments in associates and joint ventures
(1)
1
(1)
1
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(39)
(53)
(113)
(119)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
1
1
2
2
Change in intangible and other assets
(3)
(1)
(5)
(2)
Cash paid for business combinations
—
(14)
—
(14)
(42)
(66)
(117)
(132)
Financing activities
Bank loans and advances
—
(2)
(2)
—
Change in credit facilities
(40)
1
57
65
Increase in other long-term debt
—
7
—
7
Payments of other long-term debt
(22)
(38)
(42)
(79)
Settlement of derivative financial instruments
1
—
1
—
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
4
—
7
—
Redemption of common shares
—
—
(5)
(5)
Payment of other liabilities
—
—
(121)
—
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(6)
(6)
(9)
(10)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
(8)
(3)
(15)
(7)
(71)
(41)
(129)
(29)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
15
(19)
1
(21)
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
(6)
—
6
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
153
117
155
123
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
162
98
162
98
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products), and Tissue Papers.
SALES
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Packaging Products
Containerboard
454
462
912
903
Boxboard Europe
265
270
537
549
Specialty Products
120
135
233
264
Intersegment sales
(5)
(3)
(8)
(7)
834
864
1,674
1,709
Tissue Papers
424
377
870
725
Intersegment sales and Corporate Activities
27
34
54
71
1,285
1,275
2,598
2,505
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Packaging Products
Containerboard
83
114
185
225
Boxboard Europe
42
30
73
59
Specialty Products
16
16
27
29
141
160
285
313
Tissue Papers
48
17
93
21
Corporate Activities
(20)
(23)
(48)
(41)
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
169
154
330
293
Depreciation and amortization
(75)
(72)
(146)
(139)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other
(28)
(35)
(56)
(74)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments
9
1
(8)
7
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
3
2
6
4
Earnings before income taxes
78
50
126
91
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the 3-month periods ended
For the 6-month periods ended
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Packaging Products
Containerboard
15
14
31
36
Boxboard Europe
4
17
9
28
Specialty Products
4
4
9
7
23
35
49
71
Tissue Papers
15
18
39
47
Corporate Activities
5
10
11
21
Total acquisitions
43
63
99
139
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
(1)
(1)
(2)
(2)
Right-of-use assets acquisitions and acquisitions included in other debts
(4)
(18)
(13)
(33)
38
44
84
104
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
Beginning of period
19
32
46
37
End of period
(19)
(24)
(19)
(24)
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
38
52
111
117
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES
SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from those of other corporations, and some of them may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on long-term debt refinancing, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance measures and non-IFRS measures is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures are used in our financial disclosures:
- Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment when excluding depreciation and amortization. OIBD is widely used by investors as a measure of a corporation's ability to incur and service debt and as an evaluation metric.
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
Non-IFRS measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss) and to adjusted OIBD by business segment is as follows:
Q2 2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue Papers
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
54
30
11
31
(32)
94
Depreciation and amortization
29
12
5
17
12
75
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and
83
42
16
48
(20)
169
Specific items:
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
1
—
—
1
Impairment charges
8
—
—
5
—
13
Restructuring costs
1
—
—
1
—
2
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments
2
1
—
—
(2)
1
11
1
1
6
(2)
17
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and
94
43
17
54
(22)
186
Adjusted operating income (loss)
65
31
12
37
(34)
111
Q1 2020
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
74
20
8
28
(40)
90
Depreciation and amortization
28
11
3
17
12
71
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and
102
31
11
45
(28)
161
Specific items :
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
1
—
—
1
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
(3)
(1)
—
—
3
(1)
(3)
(1)
1
—
3
—
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and
99
30
12
45
(25)
161
Adjusted operating income (loss)
71
19
9
28
(37)
90
Q2 2019
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Boxboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
84
19
12
1
(34)
82
Depreciation and amortization
30
11
4
16
11
72
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and
114
30
16
17
(23)
154
Specific items:
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
—
—
3
3
Restructuring costs
—
—
—
1
—
1
Unrealized gain on financial instruments
(1)
—
—
—
(1)
(2)
(1)
—
—
1
2
2
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and
113
30
16
18
(21)
156
Adjusted operating income (loss)
83
19
12
2
(32)
84
Net earnings, as per IFRS, is reconciled below with operating income, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Net earnings attributable to Shareholders for the period
54
22
31
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
12
11
9
Provision for income taxes
12
15
10
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(3)
(3)
(2)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(9)
17
(1)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
28
28
35
Operating income
94
90
82
Specific items:
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
1
1
3
Impairment charges
13
—
—
Restructuring costs
2
—
1
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(1)
(2)
17
—
2
Adjusted operating income
111
90
84
Depreciation and amortization
75
71
72
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization
186
161
156
The following table reconciles net earnings and net earnings per share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per share) (unaudited)
NET EARNINGS
NET EARNINGS PER SHARE 1
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
As per IFRS
54
22
31
$
0.57
$
0.24
$
0.33
Specific items:
Loss (gain) on acquisitions, disposals and others
1
1
3
—
$
0.01
$
0.03
Impairment charges
13
—
—
$
0.10
—
—
Restructuring costs
2
—
1
$
0.02
—
$
0.01
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
(1)
(2)
$
0.01
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Unrealized gain on interest rate swaps and option fair value
—
—
(6)
—
—
$
(0.06)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial
(9)
17
(1)
$
(0.09)
$
0.18
$
(0.01)
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable
(4)
—
—
—
—
—
4
17
(5)
$
0.04
$
0.18
$
(0.05)
Adjusted
58
39
26
$
0.61
$
0.42
$
0.28
1 Specific amounts per share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with operating income and operating income before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
128
119
88
Changes in non-cash working capital components
34
34
36
Depreciation and amortization
(75)
(71)
(72)
Net income taxes paid (received)
7
(9)
2
Net financing expense paid
7
17
16
Loss on acquisitions, disposals and others
(1)
(1)
(3)
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
(15)
—
—
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
(1)
1
2
Dividend received, employee future benefits and others
10
—
13
Operating income
94
90
82
Depreciation and amortization
75
71
72
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
169
161
154
The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, which is also calculated on a per share basis:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amount per share or otherwise mentioned) (unaudited)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
128
119
88
Changes in non-cash working capital components
34
34
36
Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)
162
153
124
Specific items, net of current income taxes if applicable
—
—
1
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities
162
153
125
Capital expenditures & other assets1 and right-of-use assets payments, net of disposals
(51)
(84)
(64)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
(14)
(10)
(9)
Adjusted free cash flow
97
59
52
Adjusted free cash flow per share
$
1.02
$
0.63
$
0.56
Weighted average basic number of shares outstanding
94,459,257
94,248,804
93,636,771
1 Excluding increase in investments
The following table reconciles total debt and net debt with the ratio of net debt to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD):
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Long-term debt
1,975
2,264
1,866
Current portion of long-term debt
255
92
77
Bank loans and advances
9
9
16
Total debt
2,239
2,365
1,959
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
162
153
98
Net debt
2,077
2,212
1,861
Adjusted OIBD (last twelve months)
660
630
541
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio
3.1x
3.5x
3.4x