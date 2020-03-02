LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning lifestyle marketing agency, Cashmere Agency, has announced Eric Enjem as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Enjem will be responsible for building out the financial infrastructure and operational goals that will support the long-term growth of the agency. Enjem will directly report to President and Co-Founder, Seung Chung.
Skilled in financial planning and analysis, data analytics, business development, and agency operations, Enjem has nearly 25 years of direct finance experience - half of them serving the creative industry, working with agencies like OMD USA, Zambezi, and 180LA. In his previous roles, Enjem has established accounting teams, infrastructure, and financial measurement practices from the ground up and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the advertising and music space to Cashmere.
"As a new era of advertising is upon us, we aim to redefine our industry's approach to long-term client partnerships," said Enjem "We do this by committing sophisticated strategic direction that not only complements our cultural intelligence, but executes our client's goals for ROI, and add focus to the overall client experience."
"Not only does Eric bring an impressive set of financial management skills to the agency, but with his background in the music business, he understands what culture means to our agency and our clients, and is actively seeking to integrate it into our financial operations," said Seung Chung, President of Cashmere Agency. "We are thrilled to bring someone on board that shares our vision for Cashmere's future."
ABOUT CASHMERE AGENCY
Cashmere Agency is an award-winning shop and is a lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere Agency specializes in identifying trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. Cashmere Agency utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands.
Cashmere Agency's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: BMW of North America, Jack in the Box, Google, adidas, Lyft, Diageo, Beats by Dre, Disney, Marvel, ABC, Turner Broadcasting, FX, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Amazon, FOX and more. Cashmere Agency has been recognized as a leading force within the Creative Industry and has been the recipient of multiple awards; including 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100 and named AdAge's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Cashmere Agency. For more information about Cashmere Agency, please visit www.cashmereagency.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn @cashmereagency.