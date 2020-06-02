ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announced that Dr. Wei-Wu He, Chairman & CEO will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
To access the live webcast presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the "Investor Center" section of the CASI website at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, with a product portfolio that includes approved and investigational assets. In August 2019, the Company launched its first commercial product, EVOMELA® (Melphalan for Injection), in China that is approved for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation in the multiple myeloma setting. The Company's other core hematology/oncology assets in its pipeline include (i) an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product (CNCT19) being developed as a treatment for patients with B-ALL and B-NHL; (ii) CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and (iii) ZEVALIN® (Ibritumomab Tiuxetan), a CD20-directed radiotherapeutic antibody that is approved in the U.S. to treat patients with NHL, and being developed for China. The Company's oncology assets also include China rights to (i) octreotide long acting injectable (LAI) microsphere formulation indicated for the treatment of certain symptoms associated with particular neuroendocrine cancers and acromegaly, and (ii) a novel formulation of thiotepa, which has multiple indications and a long history of established use in the hematology/oncology setting, both of which are being developed for import registration and market approval in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to the outlook for expectations for future financial or business performance, strategies, expectations and goals. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and no duty to update forward-looking statements is assumed. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including: the difficulty of executing our business strategy in China; our ability to design and implement a development plan for our ANDAs; the development of major public health concerns, including the coronavirus or other pandemics arising in China or elsewhere; our lack of experience in manufacturing products and uncertainty about our resources and capabilities to do so on a clinical or commercial scale; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of our products and proposed products (such as marketing, safety, regulatory, patent, product liability, supply, competition and other risks); our inability to predict when or if our product candidates will be approved for marketing by the FDA, NMPA, or other regulatory authorities; our inability to enter into strategic partnerships for the development, commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of our proposed product candidates or future candidates; the volatility in the market price of our common stock; risks relating to the need for additional capital and the uncertainty of securing additional funding on favorable terms; risks associated with CNCT19, CID-103, and our other early-stage products under development; risks that result in preclinical and early clinical models are not necessarily indicative of later clinical results; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical trials, including delays to the commencement of such trials; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the lack of success in the clinical development of any of our products; and our dependence on third parties. Such factors, among others, could have a material adverse effect upon our business, results of operations and financial condition. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which only speak as of the date made. Additional information about the factors and risks that could affect our business, financial condition and results of operations, are contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.
EVOMELA® and ZEVALIN® are proprietary to Acrotech Biopharma LLC and its affiliates.
COMPANY CONTACT:
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
240.864.2643
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Solebury Trout
Jennifer Porcelli
646.378.2962