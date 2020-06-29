GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday July 15, 2020, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-June 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-June 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date: July 15, 2020
Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)
          Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46850558368
UK: +443333009269
US: +16467224956
NL:  +31207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:
https://financialhearings.com/event/12415

The Interim Report January-June 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com
https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-interim-report-january-june-2020-to-be-published-on-july-15--2020---invitation-to-teleco,c3143522

The following files are available for download:

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.