ALBION, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caster Concepts Inc., a leading global manufacturer of industrial wheels and casters, announced today that Andrew R. Dobbins has been named vice president of manufacturing for the company and its six associated businesses.
Dobbins has been involved with Caster Concepts (CasterConcepts.com) since its inception more than 30 years ago when he was taught how to sweep the factory floor by Richard Dobbins, his grandfather and founder of the company.
Andrew Dobbins, 43, has spent the past five years as general manager of Caster Concepts, providing the energy and leadership for many operational initiatives.
"Our greatest success over the past five years has been our 100 percent on-time initiative," Dobbins said. "Though we have struggled during the pandemic due to labor shortages and logistic challenges, we are on our way to matching and exceeding our 2019 performance of 99 percent–plus on-time delivery."
Caster Concepts President William H. Dobbins says the appointment comes at an exciting time for the company and the industry.
"There are many challenges and opportunities in manufacturing, and I am sure that Andrew will provide the leadership needed to keep Caster Concepts in a continuous improvement-and-growth mindset," said William H. Dobbins.
Andrew Dobbins begins his new position immediately, and in the fall, he will start in an executive MBA program at the Eli Broad School of Business at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.
Dobbins is married to Stephanie Dobbins, director of media and marketing for Mitchell Golf Equipment, a Caster Concepts' company. The couple has two children, Owen, 15, and Molly, 10.
About Caster Concepts
Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial casters and wheels for virtually any application. Proudly built in America, these caster products range from medium-duty series to heavy-duty series. Companies depend on the many ergonomic innovations of Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury. Caster Concepts also manufactures caster wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2008 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. Visit CasterConcepts.com.
