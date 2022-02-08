PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CasterDepot recently expanded into Arizona with the acquisition of Tucson Truck and Caster. The acquisition of TTC introduces CasterDepot's award-winning culture and business practices to the southwest United States. CasterDepot is widely recognized for its caster expertise and for making the surprisingly complex world of casters easy.
CasterDepot's commitment to providing fast, reliable service is evidenced in the recent decision to upgrade from the old TTC facilities. The new location (4625 West McDowell Road, Phoenix) was chosen for its accessibility, functionality and ability to serve as a regional distribution center. Over the next few months, CasterDepot has committed to greatly increasing the SKUs and onhand stock levels at the new Arizona location.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, CasterDepot boasts several million dollars in onhand inventory. In addition to the 40,000 square foot distribution center in Grand Rapids and the new Phoenix distribution center, CasterDepot also offers fully supported stocking centers in Chicago, IL, Detroit, MI, Indianapolis, IN, Richmond, VA, and Jacksonville, FL.
CasterDepot is a highly respected partner to many heavy duty and industrial caster manufacturers worldwide, including Colson, Albion, Shepherd, Hamilton, RWM, Algood, Schioppa, Tente, Blickle, Foot Master and Darnell-Rose.
About CasterDepot
Family-owned and operated since 1980, CasterDepot is an ISO 9001 QMS certified caster supplier known for their expertise in OEM and MRO casters and wheels. CasterDepot's growing team of roughly 50 employees services over 5,000 clients in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, please visit http://www.casterdepot.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
