SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
"We delivered solid financial results and made progress in executing against our strategic plan in the first quarter. In the face of COVID-19, our team responded swiftly with innovative thinking and nimble execution to support our customers, users and the broader community. Given the economic downturn triggered by COVID-19, we took swift and proactive measures to reduce costs and protect our balance sheet. We believe the market's need for navigation will only accelerate, and we are uniquely well positioned to leverage our core technology to meet the needs of our customers as we return to a new normal," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer at Castlight Health.
Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes:
- GAAP total revenue of $39.0 million, compared to $35.5 million
- GAAP gross margin of 62.9%, compared to 60.2%
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 65.1%, compared to 63.3%
- GAAP operating loss of $56.6 million, compared to $10.9 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million, compared to $5.3 million
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.38, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.07
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
- Cash used in operations of $14.4 million, compared to $12.1 million
Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $43.7 million as of March 31, 2020.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Business Outlook
For the full year 2020, the Company now expects:
- GAAP revenue in the range of $127 million to $135 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $17 million to $24 million
- Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.16, based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares
Quarterly Conference Call
Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 3692372.
About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.
For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.
We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's first quarter performance and 2020 full year projections, impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,681
$
43,017
Marketable securities
6,009
16,411
Accounts receivable and other, net
38,073
31,397
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,256
4,645
Total current assets
87,019
95,470
Property and equipment, net
6,823
4,856
Restricted cash, non-current
1,144
1,144
Deferred commissions
12,653
14,718
Deferred professional service costs
6,220
6,711
Intangible assets, net
11,104
12,178
Goodwill
41,485
91,785
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
12,334
13,906
Other assets
1,900
2,016
Total assets
$
180,682
$
242,784
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,299
$
19,596
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10,445
10,454
Accrued compensation
4,305
8,770
Deferred revenue
13,730
10,173
Operating lease liabilities
5,430
5,914
Total current liabilities
47,209
54,907
Deferred revenue, non-current
588
572
Debt, non-current
930
1,395
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
10,618
11,823
Other liabilities, non-current
1,241
1,213
Total liabilities
60,586
69,910
Stockholders' equity
120,096
172,874
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
180,682
$
242,784
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Revenue:
Subscription
$
38,383
$
33,806
Professional services and other
662
1,684
Total revenue, net
39,045
35,490
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription(1)
10,232
8,166
Cost of professional services and other(1)
4,241
5,944
Total cost of revenue
14,473
14,110
Gross profit
24,572
21,380
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
10,472
9,215
Research and development(1)
13,822
15,725
General and administrative(1)
6,576
7,293
Goodwill impairment
50,300
—
Total operating expenses
81,170
32,233
Operating loss
(56,598)
(10,853)
Other income, net
263
314
Net loss
$
(56,335)
$
(10,539)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.38)
$
(0.07)
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
148,872
143,000
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cost of revenue:
Cost of subscription
$
169
$
219
Cost of professional services and other
116
265
Sales and marketing
672
627
Research and development
1,163
1,704
General and administrative
1,066
1,162
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(56,335)
$
(10,539)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,535
1,344
Goodwill impairment
50,300
—
Stock-based compensation
3,186
3,977
Amortization of deferred commissions
2,383
2,491
Amortization of deferred professional service costs
925
969
Non-cash operating lease expense
1,400
1,282
Accretion and amortization of marketable securities
2
(126)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other, net
(6,676)
(7,883)
Deferred commissions
(318)
(1,416)
Deferred professional service costs
(416)
(469)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(494)
(751)
Accounts payable
(7,462)
(849)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,516)
(1,382)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19
(1,304)
Deferred revenue
3,573
3,495
Accrued compensation
(4,465)
(970)
Net cash used in operating activities
(14,359)
(12,131)
Investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,264)
(204)
Purchase of marketable securities
(1,989)
—
Maturities of marketable securities
12,400
11,453
Net cash provided by investing activities
9,147
11,249
Financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
155
1,680
Proceeds from ESPP offering
186
—
Principal payments on long-term debt
(465)
(465)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(124)
1,215
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(5,336)
333
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
44,342
67,330
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
39,006
$
67,663
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,681
$
66,338
Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets
181
—
Restricted cash, non-current
1,144
1,325
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
39,006
$
67,663
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Gross profit:
GAAP gross profit subscription
$
28,151
$
25,573
$
25,640
Stock-based compensation
169
179
219
Amortization of internal-use software
26
—
—
Amortization of intangibles
530
530
587
Non-GAAP gross profit subscription
$
28,876
$
26,282
$
26,446
GAAP gross margin subscription
73.3
%
73.6
%
75.8
%
Non-GAAP gross margin subscription
75.2
%
75.7
%
78.2
%
GAAP gross loss professional services
$
(3,579)
$
(5,426)
$
(4,260)
Stock-based compensation
116
216
265
Non-GAAP gross loss professional services
$
(3,463)
$
(5,210)
$
(3,995)
GAAP gross margin professional services
(541)
%
(315)
%
(253)
%
Non-GAAP gross margin professional services
(523)
%
(302)
%
(237)
%
GAAP gross profit
$
24,572
$
20,147
$
21,380
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
841
925
1,071
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
25,413
$
21,072
$
22,451
GAAP gross margin
62.9
%
55.3
%
60.2
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
65.1
%
57.8
%
63.3
%
Operating expense:
GAAP sales and marketing
$
10,472
$
10,664
$
9,215
Stock-based compensation
(672)
(175)
(627)
Amortization of intangibles
(528)
(529)
(272)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
$
9,272
$
9,960
$
8,316
GAAP research and development
$
13,822
$
14,487
$
15,725
Stock-based compensation
(1,163)
(1,369)
(1,704)
Certain legal expenses
191
—
(191)
Capitalization of internally developed software
21
80
—
Non-GAAP research and development
$
12,871
$
13,198
$
13,830
GAAP general and administrative
$
6,576
$
7,238
$
7,293
Stock-based compensation
(1,066)
(1,217)
(1,162)
Amortization of intangibles
(17)
(16)
(17)
Certain legal expenses
—
—
(533)
Non-GAAP general and administrative
$
5,493
$
6,005
$
5,581
GAAP goodwill impairment
$
50,300
$
—
$
—
Goodwill impairment
(50,300)
—
—
Non-GAAP goodwill impairment
$
—
$
—
$
—
GAAP operating expense
$
81,170
$
32,389
$
32,233
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(53,534)
(3,226)
(4,506)
Non-GAAP operating expense
$
27,636
$
29,163
$
27,727
Operating loss:
GAAP operating loss
$
(56,598)
$
(12,242)
$
(10,853)
Impact of non-GAAP adjustments
54,375
4,151
5,577
Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(2,223)
$
(8,091)
$
(5,276)
Net loss and net loss per share:
GAAP net loss
$
(56,335)
$
(11,746)
$
(10,539)
Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
54,375
4,151
5,577
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(1,960)
$
(7,595)
$
(4,962)
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.38)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.07)
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.03)
Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation
148,872
147,359
143,000
Castlight Media Contact:
press@castlighthealth.com
276-492-4248
Castlight Investor Contact:
ir@castlighthealth.com
415-829-1680