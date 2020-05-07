Castlight_Health_Logo.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

"We delivered solid financial results and made progress in executing against our strategic plan in the first quarter. In the face of COVID-19, our team responded swiftly with innovative thinking and nimble execution to support our customers, users and the broader community. Given the economic downturn triggered by COVID-19, we took swift and proactive measures to reduce costs and protect our balance sheet. We believe the market's need for navigation will only accelerate, and  we are uniquely well positioned to leverage our core technology to meet the needs of our customers as we return to a new normal," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer at Castlight Health.

Financial performance for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes:

  • GAAP total revenue of $39.0 million, compared to $35.5 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 62.9%, compared to 60.2%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 65.1%, compared to 63.3%
  • GAAP operating loss of $56.6 million, compared to $10.9 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.2 million, compared to $5.3 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.38, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.07
  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.03
  • Cash used in operations of $14.4 million, compared to $12.1 million

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $43.7 million as of March 31, 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2020, the Company now expects:

  • GAAP revenue in the range of $127 million to $135 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $17 million to $24 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.11 and $0.16, based on approximately 150 million to 151 million shares

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367.  The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 3692372.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2020 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Castlight Health's first quarter performance and 2020 full year projections, impact of COVID-19, the success of our strategy and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "will," "continue," "expect," or "future," and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020, and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, when filed. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Copyright 2020 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



As of


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,681



$

43,017


Marketable securities

6,009



16,411


Accounts receivable and other, net

38,073



31,397


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,256



4,645


Total current assets

87,019



95,470


Property and equipment, net

6,823



4,856


Restricted cash, non-current

1,144



1,144


Deferred commissions

12,653



14,718


Deferred professional service costs

6,220



6,711


Intangible assets, net

11,104



12,178


Goodwill

41,485



91,785


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

12,334



13,906


Other assets

1,900



2,016


Total assets

$

180,682



$

242,784


Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

13,299



$

19,596


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,445



10,454


Accrued compensation

4,305



8,770


Deferred revenue

13,730



10,173


Operating lease liabilities

5,430



5,914


Total current liabilities

47,209



54,907


Deferred revenue, non-current

588



572


Debt, non-current

930



1,395


Operating lease liabilities, non-current

10,618



11,823


Other liabilities, non-current

1,241



1,213


Total liabilities

60,586



69,910


Stockholders' equity

120,096



172,874


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

180,682



$

242,784


 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Revenue:




Subscription

$

38,383



$

33,806


Professional services and other

662



1,684


Total revenue, net

39,045



35,490


Cost of revenue:




Cost of subscription(1)

10,232



8,166


Cost of professional services and other(1)

4,241



5,944


Total cost of revenue

14,473



14,110


Gross profit

24,572



21,380


Operating expenses:




Sales and marketing(1)

10,472



9,215


Research and development(1)

13,822



15,725


General and administrative(1)

6,576



7,293


Goodwill impairment

50,300




Total operating expenses

81,170



32,233


Operating loss

(56,598)



(10,853)


Other income, net

263



314


Net loss

$

(56,335)



$

(10,539)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.38)



$

(0.07)


Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

148,872



143,000




(1)   Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Cost of revenue:




Cost of subscription

$

169



$

219


Cost of professional services and other

116



265


Sales and marketing

672



627


Research and development

1,163



1,704


General and administrative

1,066



1,162


 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2020


2019

Operating activities:




Net loss

$

(56,335)



$

(10,539)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,535



1,344


Goodwill impairment

50,300




Stock-based compensation

3,186



3,977


Amortization of deferred commissions

2,383



2,491


Amortization of deferred professional service costs

925



969


Non-cash operating lease expense

1,400



1,282


Accretion and amortization of marketable securities

2



(126)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable and other, net

(6,676)



(7,883)


Deferred commissions

(318)



(1,416)


Deferred professional service costs

(416)



(469)


Prepaid expenses and other assets

(494)



(751)


Accounts payable

(7,462)



(849)


Operating lease liabilities

(1,516)



(1,382)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

19



(1,304)


Deferred revenue

3,573



3,495


Accrued compensation

(4,465)



(970)


Net cash used in operating activities

(14,359)



(12,131)


Investing activities:




Purchase of property and equipment

(1,264)



(204)


Purchase of marketable securities

(1,989)




Maturities of marketable securities

12,400



11,453


Net cash provided by investing activities

9,147



11,249


Financing activities:




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

155



1,680


Proceeds from ESPP offering

186




Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)



(465)


Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(124)



1,215






Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,336)



333


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

44,342



67,330


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

39,006



$

67,663






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

37,681



$

66,338


Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

181




Restricted cash, non-current

1,144



1,325


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

39,006



$

67,663


 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

Gross profit:






GAAP gross profit subscription

$

28,151



$

25,573



$

25,640


Stock-based compensation

169



179



219


Amortization of internal-use software

26






Amortization of intangibles

530



530



587


Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

28,876



$

26,282



$

26,446


GAAP gross margin subscription

73.3

%


73.6

%


75.8

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

75.2

%


75.7

%


78.2

%







GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(3,579)



$

(5,426)



$

(4,260)


Stock-based compensation

116



216



265


Non-GAAP gross loss professional services

$

(3,463)



$

(5,210)



$

(3,995)


GAAP gross margin professional services

(541)

%


(315)

%


(253)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional services

(523)

%


(302)

%


(237)

%







GAAP gross profit

$

24,572



$

20,147



$

21,380


Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

841



925



1,071


Non-GAAP gross profit

$

25,413



$

21,072



$

22,451


GAAP gross margin

62.9

%


55.3

%


60.2

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

65.1

%


57.8

%


63.3

%







Operating expense:






GAAP sales and marketing

$

10,472



$

10,664



$

9,215


Stock-based compensation

(672)



(175)



(627)


Amortization of intangibles

(528)



(529)



(272)


Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

9,272



$

9,960



$

8,316








GAAP research and development

$

13,822



$

14,487



$

15,725


Stock-based compensation

(1,163)



(1,369)



(1,704)


Certain legal expenses

191





(191)


Capitalization of internally developed software

21



80




Non-GAAP research and development

$

12,871



$

13,198



$

13,830








GAAP general and administrative

$

6,576



$

7,238



$

7,293


Stock-based compensation

(1,066)



(1,217)



(1,162)


Amortization of intangibles

(17)



(16)



(17)


Certain legal expenses





(533)


Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

5,493



$

6,005



$

5,581








GAAP goodwill impairment

$

50,300



$



$


Goodwill impairment

(50,300)






Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$



$



$








GAAP operating expense

$

81,170



$

32,389



$

32,233


Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(53,534)



(3,226)



(4,506)


Non-GAAP operating expense

$

27,636



$

29,163



$

27,727








Operating loss:






GAAP operating loss

$

(56,598)



$

(12,242)



$

(10,853)


Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

54,375



4,151



5,577


Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(2,223)



$

(8,091)



$

(5,276)








Net loss and net loss per share:






GAAP net loss

$

(56,335)



$

(11,746)



$

(10,539)


Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

54,375



4,151



5,577


Non-GAAP net loss

$

(1,960)



$

(7,595)



$

(4,962)


GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.38)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.07)


Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)



$

(0.05)



$

(0.03)


Shares used in basic and diluted net loss per share computation

148,872



147,359



143,000


