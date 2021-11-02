Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

 By Castlight Health, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT), a leading health navigation platform provider, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We delivered a solid third quarter reflecting continued progress across both our employer and health plan businesses," said Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer of Castlight Health. "This quarter our team produced our highest direct-to-employer bookings in over three years, which led to our third straight quarter of sequential ARR growth, and our health plan pipeline grew substantially in  Q3. The momentum we are seeing is a direct result of the strong product-market fit of our next generation navigation solution that seamlessly blends technology and service to produce results for our customers."

Financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 includes:

  • Total revenue of $34.8 million, compared to $35.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 66.2%, compared to 66.1%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 69.1%, compared to 69.0%
  • GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million, compared to $0.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million, compared to $3.7 million
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.00
  • Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share of $0.01, compared to net income per basic and diluted share of $0.02
  • Cash provided by operations of $5.8 million, compared to $2.7 million

Total cash was $65.8 million as of September 30, 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Business Outlook

For the full year 2021, the Company expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $135 million to $140 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $4 million to income of $1 million
  • Non-GAAP loss per share of $0.03 to income of $0.01, based on approximately 160 million shares

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million

Quarterly Conference Call

Castlight Health senior management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results and business outlook today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.castlighthealth.com. An archive of the webcast can also be accessed through the same link. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 238-7953 and the replay will be available for one week at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID number for the live call and replay is 7079838.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for people to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. As a leader in healthcare navigation, we provide a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts to help members easily connect and engage with the right programs and care, at the right time. Castlight partners with Fortune 500 companies and health plans to transform employee and member benefits into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience to deliver better health outcomes and maximize returns on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Castlight Health's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also use and provide investors and others with non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) exclude goodwill impairment, stock-based compensation, certain legal expenses, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, and lease exit and related charges.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors and others, facilitate the analysis of the company's core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods, and can help enhance overall understanding of the company's historical financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures we provide may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Castlight Health encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We have provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, except that we have not reconciled our non-GAAP operating loss and net loss per share guidance for the full year 2021 to comparable GAAP measures because we do not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, which are reconciling items between GAAP and non-GAAP. The factors that may impact our future stock-based compensation expense, and capitalization and amortization of internal-use software, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and therefore we are unable to provide such guidance without unreasonable effort. Factors include our market capitalization and related volatility of our stock price and our inability to project the cost or scope of internally produced software.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. The forward-looking statements about Castlight Health's expectations, plans, intentions, and strategies include, but are not limited to, statements regarding certain 2021 financial projections, and our expectations for our future business and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include those described in Castlight Health's documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, including the quarterly report for the three months ended September 30, 2021, when filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and are based on information available to Castlight Health as of the date hereof. Castlight Health assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. 

Copyright 2021 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 



As of



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

65,768





$

49,242



Accounts receivable and other, net

23,284





31,740



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,053





3,800



Total current assets

96,105





84,782



Property and equipment, net

4,331





5,321



Restricted cash, non-current





1,144



Deferred commissions

7,092





9,556



Deferred professional service costs

3,624





4,462



Intangible assets, net

4,756





7,930



Goodwill

41,485





41,485



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,860





10,238



Other assets

106





1,855



Total assets

$

164,359





$

166,773



Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

4,543





$

5,145



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,997





7,898



Accrued compensation

9,398





8,633



Deferred revenue

9,703





6,848



Operating lease liabilities

5,004





5,789



Total current liabilities

32,645





34,313



Deferred revenue, non-current

188





663



Operating lease liabilities, non-current

3,950





7,446



Other liabilities, non-current

485





485



Total liabilities

37,268





42,907



Stockholders' equity

127,091





123,866



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

164,359





$

166,773



 

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:















Subscription

$

31,613





$

34,069





$

94,851





$

106,741



Professional services and other

3,163





1,009





10,587





2,882



Total revenue, net

34,776





35,078





105,438





109,623



Cost of revenue:















Cost of subscription(1)

8,081





8,013





24,157





27,064



Cost of professional services and other(1)

3,675





3,874





12,513





12,057



Total cost of revenue

11,756





11,887





36,670





39,121



Gross profit

23,020





23,191





68,768





70,502



Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing(1)

7,079





6,158





21,200





24,313



Research and development(1)

11,631





11,182





36,060





38,047



General and administrative(1)

6,195





6,341





18,927





19,257



Goodwill impairment













50,300



Total operating expenses

24,905





23,681





76,187





131,917



Operating loss

(1,885)





(490)





(7,419)





(61,415)



Other income, net

132





43





281





429



Income before income taxes

(1,753)





(447)





(7,138)





(60,986)



Provision for income taxes

279









279







Net loss

$

(2,032)





$

(447)





$

(7,417)





$

(60,986)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)





$





$

(0.05)





$

(0.41)



Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

161,103





152,146





158,961





150,372







(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:











Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020





Cost of revenue:



















Cost of subscription

$

256





$

224





$

735





$

598







Cost of professional services and other

145





171





565





431







Sales and marketing

483





282





1,275





1,702







Research and development

1,001





1,026





3,130





3,503







General and administrative

1,315





1,401





3,772





3,325



 

 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 



Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating activities:















Net loss

$

(2,032)





$

(447)





$

(7,417)





$

(60,986)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,674





1,763





4,913





4,907



Goodwill impairment













50,300



Stock-based compensation

3,200





3,104





9,477





9,559



Amortization of deferred commissions

1,372





1,598





3,940





5,517



Amortization of deferred professional service costs

568





760





1,715





2,417



Non-cash operating lease expense

1,145





1,134





3,377





3,765



Other

13









32





2



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable and other, net

(1,549)





2,704





8,456





926



Deferred commissions

(1,283)





(476)





(1,476)





(1,396)



Deferred professional service costs

(298)





(289)





(819)





(918)



Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,663





1,066





(360)





242



Accounts payable

808





(3,847)





(650)





(14,048)



Operating lease liabilities

(1,476)





(1,570)





(4,281)





(4,186)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(73)





(1,065)





(2,016)





(2,576)



Deferred revenue

(189)





(2,862)





2,380





(100)



Accrued compensation

2,294





1,165





765





(1,949)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,837





2,738





18,036





(8,524)



Investing activities:















Purchase of property and equipment

(456)





(132)





(701)





(3,431)



Purchase of marketable securities













(2,994)



Sales of marketable securities













2,001



Maturities of marketable securities













17,400



Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(456)





(132)





(701)





12,976



Financing activities:















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

259





23





485





178



Proceeds from ESPP offering

390





185





623





371



Principal payments on long-term debt

(465)





(465)





(1,395)





(1,395)



Final payment on term loan

(490)









(490)







Net cash used in financing activities

(306)





(257)





(777)





(846)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(13)









(32)























Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,062





2,349





16,526





3,606



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

61,850





45,599





50,386





44,342



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

66,912





$

47,948





$

66,912





$

47,948



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:















Cash and cash equivalents

$

65,768





$

46,804





$

65,768





$

46,804



Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,144









1,144







Restricted cash, non-current





1,144









1,144



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

66,912





$

47,948





$

66,912





$

47,948



 

CASTLIGHT HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2020



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2020

Gross profit:



















GAAP gross profit subscription

$

23,532





$

23,151





$

26,056





$

70,694





$

79,677



Stock-based compensation

256





222





224





735





598



Amortization of internal-use

software

79





79





79





237





184



Amortization of intangibles

530





530





530





1,590





1,590



Reduction in workforce

















221



Non-GAAP gross profit subscription

$

24,397





$

23,982





$

26,889





$

73,256





$

82,270



GAAP gross margin subscription

74.4

%



74.4

%



76.5

%



74.5

%



74.6

%

Non-GAAP gross margin subscription

77.2

%



77.0

%



78.9

%



77.2

%



77.1

%





















GAAP gross profit (loss) professional

services

$

(512)





$

294





$

(2,865)





$

(1,926)





$

(9,175)



Stock-based compensation

145





184





171





565





431



Reduction in workforce

















317



Non-GAAP gross profit (loss)

professional services

$

(367)





$

478





$

(2,694)





$

(1,361)





$

(8,427)



GAAP gross margin professional

services

(16.2)

%



6.6

%



(284)

%



(18.2)

%



(318)

%

Non-GAAP gross margin professional

services

(11.6)

%



10.7

%



(267)

%



(12.9)

%



(292)

%





















GAAP gross profit

$

23,020





$

23,445





$

23,191





$

68,768





$

70,502



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

1,010





1,015





1,004





3,127





3,341



Non-GAAP gross profit

$

24,030





$

24,460





$

24,195





$

71,895





$

73,843



GAAP gross margin

66.2

%



65.9

%



66.1

%



65.2

%



64.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

69.1

%



68.7

%



69.0

%



68.2

%



67.4

%





















Operating expense:



















GAAP sales and marketing

$

7,079





$

7,208





$

6,158





$

21,200





$

24,313



Stock-based compensation

(483)





(442)





(282)





(1,275)





(1,702)



Amortization of intangibles

(528)





(528)





(528)





(1,584)





(1,584)



Reduction in workforce









2









(332)



Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

6,068





$

6,238





$

5,350





$

18,341





$

20,695























GAAP research and development

$

11,631





$

12,316





$

11,182





$

36,060





$

38,047



Stock-based compensation

(1,001)





(1,060)





(1,026)





(3,130)





(3,503)



Reduction in workforce









(5)









(663)



Certain legal expenses

















191



Capitalization of internally

developed software

















21



Non-GAAP research and development

$

10,630





$

11,256





$

10,151





$

32,930





$

34,093























GAAP general and administrative

$

6,195





$

6,366





$

6,341





$

18,927





$

19,257



Stock-based compensation

(1,315)





(1,262)





(1,401)





(3,772)





(3,325)



Amortization of intangibles

















(17)



Reduction in workforce









15









(482)



Non-GAAP general and

administrative

$

4,880





$

5,104





$

4,955





$

15,155





$

15,433























GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$





$





$

50,300



Goodwill impairment

















(50,300)



Non-GAAP goodwill impairment

$





$





$





$





$























GAAP operating expense

$

24,905





$

25,890





$

23,681





$

76,187





$

131,917



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(3,327)





(3,292)





(3,225)





(9,761)





(61,696)



Non-GAAP operating expense

$

21,578





$

22,598





$

20,456





$

66,426





$

70,221























Operating income (loss):



















GAAP operating loss

$

(1,885)





$

(2,445)





$

(490)





$

(7,419)





$

(61,415)



Impact of non-GAAP adjustments

4,337





4,307





4,229





12,888





65,037



Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,452





$

1,862





$

3,739





$

5,469





$

3,622























Net income (loss) and net income

(loss) per share:



















GAAP net loss

$

(2,032)





$

(2,389)





$

(447)





$

(7,417)





$

(60,986)



Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP

adjustments

4,337





4,307





4,229





12,888





65,037



Non-GAAP net income

$

2,305





$

1,918





$

3,782





$

5,471





$

4,051



GAAP net loss per share, basic and

diluted

$

(0.01)





$

(0.02)





$





$

(0.05)





$

(0.41)



Non-GAAP net income per share,

basic and diluted

$

0.01





$

0.01





$

0.02





$

0.03





$

0.03



Shares used in basic and diluted net

loss per share computation

161,103





158,951





152,146





158,961





150,372



 

Castlight Media Contact:

Caroline Kawashima

press@castlighthealth.com

415-246-0313

Castlight Investor Contact:

ir@castlighthealth.com

443-213-0500

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-announces-third-quarter-2021-results-301414448.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.