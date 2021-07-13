SOMERSET, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it has signed a development agreement with JOS Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on anesthesiology. Under the agreement, Catalent will undertake a feasibility study for the potential development of a licensed cannabidiol (CBD) product for use as an anesthetic premedication using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology.
Zydis technology creates a freeze-dried tablet that disperses almost instantly in the mouth without water, and is recognized as one of the world's best-performing ODTs. In the feasibility study, scientists at Catalent's facility in Swindon, U.K., will focus on establishing proof of concept and prototype development of a Zydis formulation of a highly purified, naturally derived CBD. JOS Pharmaceuticals extracts CBD from certified hemp and is developing its se•d8™ prescription CBD wafer for awake sedation anesthesia administered for cataract surgery, as well as anxiolysis during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) procedures.
"Our clinical trial product is specifically designed to provide rapid and reliable relaxation for the patient, while still allowing for awake cooperation during the procedure. It would be paradigm changing to replace the DEA controlled drugs used currently as premedication with a safe and effective botanical," said Stephen D. Ochs, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of JOS Pharmaceuticals.
"Zydis is an ideal dose form for the delivery of drugs, as it offers an easy and convenient route of administration for patients that can also assist in the rapid onset of effects," said Jonathan Arnold, President of Oral and Specialty Delivery at Catalent. "CBD derived from hemp is a rapidly evolving market, and our team in Swindon is looking forward to applying its experience and expertise in product development to this licensed program."
Catalent's 250,000-square foot site in Swindon, U.K. houses the company's Zydis development and manufacturing operation, which produces more than one billion ODTs annually.
For more information about JOS Pharmaceuticals, visit http://www.jospharmaceuticals.com.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 15,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
Media Contact
Chris Halling, Catalent, +447580041073, chris.halling@catalent.com
Richard Kerns, Northern Exposure Public Relations, +441617285880, richard@nepr.agency
SOURCE Catalent