ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalina, the shopper intelligence leader with a comprehensive personalized in-store media network, and Tiny Horse, a marketing services firm helping streamers, networks and producers create and engage fans, have formed a partnership to provide targeted lifestyle and entertainment promotions to consumers across the U.S. The agreement makes Tiny Horse the exclusive provider of video and music/audio streaming services and studio entertainment on Catalina's personalized in-store media network in the U.S.
"Reaching 91 million households, Catalina effectively operates the most extensive in-store media network in the U.S.," said Kyle Young, President of Tiny Horse. "And it's the only out-of-home network in the world that can be precisely targeted and measured. We're excited to help streamers use the promotional power of Catalina to cost-effectively acquire new customers as well as reward and retain the customers they currently serve."
"While we have partnered with many of the world's leading and emerging CPG brands for decades to provide relevant content and meaningful value to shoppers through our retail network, we are excited to expand our personalized promotional offerings in the entertainment space with Tiny Horse," said Wes Bean, Catalina's Senior Vice President, U.S. Retail Network. "We know from our extensive buyer intelligence database that no two shoppers are alike, and that each person has individual interests and lifestyle preferences. Our Tiny Horse partnership is another way we are helping retailers create a more engaging shopper experience to reward purchases and build loyalty by providing a broad array of personalized and compelling video, gaming and music/audio streaming offers."
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on people's shopping and entertainment habits. Media streaming is at an all-time high as are trips to grocery and drug stores. With a challenging economy on the horizon, there's no doubt consumers will have a keen interest in saving money on household goods and entertainment. We love the idea of the world's leading CPG brands, retailers and entertainment brands working together to deliver the kind of value consumers appreciate," added Bean.
Tiny Horse, recently acquired by Team Whistle, will begin partnering with Catalina to offer content from video, gaming and music/audio streamers to shoppers in June.
About Catalina
Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest, real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.
About Tiny Horse
Tiny Horse, now a part of Team Whistle, is an award-winning marketing and entertainment firm focused on helping streamers, producers and brands create and engage fans. Tiny Horse helps its clients by telling their stories – and engaging their fans – across a broad range of media. For more information visit https://tinyhorse.com/.