ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert "Bob" Reich is joining shopper-intelligence leader Catalina as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the company's executive committee, Reich will report directly to CEO Wayne Powers.
"Bob is an accomplished leader with over 25 years of business and financial management expertise with public and private equity-sponsored companies. He has extensive experience in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, investor relations and operational accounting," said Powers. "His success at developing and leading diverse teams to achieve corporate strategies will be especially valuable to us as we continue to invest in innovation. Our aggressive investments over the last 15 months have led to new data-driven products and actionable insights that are helping our retail and CPG partners better understand and engage shoppers on a massive scale. Bob will be key to driving further growth."
For the last five years, Reich served as EVP and CFO of Tampa-based Syniverse Holdings, Inc., a leading global software and services provider connecting mobile network operators and enterprises in nearly 200 countries. At Syniverse, Reich oversaw all financial operations and teamed with executive management to implement transformational growth strategies to enhance shareholder value.
Previously, as SVP and CFO for Hawaiian Telcom Communications, Inc. from 2007-15, Reich completed a financial restructuring that positioned the company for long-term stability and a return to growth. Before that, he served as VP, Controller and Treasurer for McLeodUSA from 2002-07, and as Assistant VP, Corporate Financial Planning and Assistant Controller at Wisconsin Central Transportation Corporation from 1993-2002. He began his career with Deloitte in Chicago after earning a BA in Business Administration from Carthage College and becoming a Certified Public Accountant.
About Catalina
Catalina is the market leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps CPG brands, retailers and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Catalina has operations in the United States, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.