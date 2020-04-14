Catalina Partners With Starlite Media To Provide Fourth Screen To Help U.S. Retailers And Brands Deliver More Timely, Relevant Offers & Messages To Shoppers

Now brands & retailers can provide an integrated experience across mobile, desktop, TV and digital place-based media to help shoppers discover products, valuable promotions and localized public service content Catalina's new Digital Place-Based Network includes full-motion digital signage at store entrances