AGAWAM, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angie Magid, as Vice President of Human Resources. In this critical role on the Catalyst Acoustics Group Senior Leadership Team, Magid is responsible for the vision, strategy, and execution of all human resource functions of the growing organization including talent acquisition, benefits administration, and employee engagement.
She joins Catalyst Acoustics Group possessing more than two decades of relevant experience from senior level positions with Fortune 200 and 500 companies and holds several advanced certificates. A SHRM senior certified professional, Magid achieved Six Sigma Green Belt certification, attended Project Management Professional Bootcamp and is notably a Korn Ferry Leadership Architect & 360 Certified Coach and Administrator. A graduate of the University of Phoenix, she also pursued studies at Northeastern University and is currently enrolled in the MBA Program at Eastern Illinois University.
"As Catalyst continues to grow and evolve, we recognize the importance of aligning ourselves with a proven leader in the key aspects of Human Resources, both tactical and strategic," said Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group. "Angie possesses the qualities, drive and experience necessary to make marked contributions to our team and our organization's upward trajectory."
Magid most recently served as the Division Vice President of Human Resources at Ametek, a leading global manufacturer with domestic and international operations. Previous roles involved supporting up to 20,000 employees from corporate to plant operator levels in the manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceutical/medical supply, and banking industries. She has experience with Six Sigma continuous improvement and LEAN methodologies in addition to the management of a global workforce.
For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its group of companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.
Media Contact
Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 413-563-1819, lmorrow@catalystacoustics.com
SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group