AGAWAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (CAG), the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies currently including Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Lamvin, Noise Barriers and Sound Seal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kurtzman to the critical post of Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished business professional with experience leading Fortune 500 companies and a progressive record of significant successes globally, he joins the growing company's dynamic Senior Leadership team.
In this capacity, Mr. Kurtzman will drive the organization's financial strategy, including the evaluation of potential investments and capital structure. In addition, he will mentor and manage the finance and accounting teams, helping to make day-to-day and long-term business decisions to guide strategic organizational growth.
He joins Catalyst Acoustics Group after holding leadership positions at prominent companies in the industrial, medical device, and consumer industries. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at Jon-Don, LLC, a national distributor of commercial supplies, equipment and consumables.
Prior to this role, he was the Group Vice President Finance for the PFS business at Accudyne Industries, a billion-dollar global provider of precision-engineered pumps.
"At a time when we are poised for continued growth, finding a dynamic finance leader has been a top priority," said Joe Lupone, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group. "Mark's broad experience and ability to prioritize financial activities for multi-faceted organizations across multiple locations will support our upward trajectory."
Mr. Kurtzman holds a Master of Business Administration from the Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Illinois State University, and is a licensed CPA.
For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its affiliated companies, visit catalystacoustics.com.
ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.
