OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the Bank for the third quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Bank reported net income of $1.4 million, compared to $260,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The increase during the third quarter was primarily due to a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant recognized in non-interest income.

"Upon the successful completion of our IPO, we are now at the starting line for what we expect to be a demanding and highly productive season in our 98+ year history," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.  "We're focusing our investments on people and technology to build a bank known for fueling business and improving lives."

Completion of Stock Offering

The Company completed its initial public offering of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock (the "Common Stock") for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan. Trading in the Common Stock commenced on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 13, 2021 under the symbol "CLST".

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $136.7 million at September 30, 2021, down $3.6 million, or 2.5%, from June 30, 2021. The reduction was primarily due to principal repayments and payoffs on one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, which are included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $490,000 during the third quarter.  The remaining balance of PPP loans was $3.4 million at September 30, 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.





September 30,



June 30,



Increase/Decrease

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



Amount



Percentage

Real estate loans



















One- to four-family residential



$            88,595



$          91,778



$     (3,183)



(3)

%

Commercial real estate



28,135



28,217



(82)



(-)



Construction & land



4,417



4,527



(110)



(2)



Multi-family residential



4,648



4,344



304



7



Farmland



26



27



(1)



(4)



Total real estate loans



125,821



128,893



(3,072)



(2)



Other loans



















Consumer



4,912



4,667



245



5



Commercial and industrial



5,987



6,728



(741)



(11)



Total other loans



10,899



11,395



(496)



(4)



Total loans



$          136,720



$        140,288



$      (3,568)



(3)

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, down $157,000, or 7.9%, compared to $2.0 million at June 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.59% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.83% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.4 million at September 30, 2021, up $34,000 or 2.4%, compared to June 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total assets was 0.46% at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.58% at June 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the Bank's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.





September 30,



June 30,



Increase/Decrease

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



Amount



Percentage

Non-accruing loans



$              1,264



$            1,252



$             12



1

%

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



165



143



22



15



  Total non-performing loans



1,429



1,395



34



2



Real estate owned



399



590



(191)



(32)



Total non-performing assets



$              1,828



$            1,985



$        (157)



(8)

%

The Bank recorded net loan charge-offs of $3,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $27,000 for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a reversal of provision of $286,000 for the second quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.94% at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.89% at June 30, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $249.5 million at September 30, 2021, up $71.9 million, or 40%, from June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits was due to $72.9 million in cash received for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its initial public offering. The net proceeds of the initial public offering will be reflected in the Company's shareholders' equity at December 31, 2021.  The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.





September 30,



June 30,



Increase/Decrease

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



Amount



Percentage

Demand Deposits



$          102,091



$           28,720



$       73,371



255

%

Savings



25,147



24,911



236



1



Money Market



18,578



17,301



1,277



7



NOW



34,796



36,879



(2,083)



(6)



Certificates of Deposit



68,848



69,766



(918)



(1)



Total Deposits



$          249,460



$         177,577



$       71,883



40

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, down $149,000, or 8.2%, from the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in PPP loan fee income of $104,000. The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.





Three Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/

Rate



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets:





























Loans receivable(1)



$     134,370



$     1,671



4.93

%



$    140,210



$     1,865



5.34

%

Investment securities



61,910



172



1.10





49,929



142



1.14



Other interest-earning assets



36,505



13



0.14





30,192



10



0.13



Total interest-earning assets



232,785



1,856



3.17





220,331



2,017



3.67



Non-interest-earning assets



20,361













17,595











Total assets



$     253,146













$    237,926











Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Savings, NOW and money market accounts



81,650



26



0.12





78,600



26



0.13



Certificates of deposit



69,076



98



0.56





69,314



109



0.63



   Total deposits



150,726



124



0.33





147,914



135



0.37



FHLB advances



8,966



68



3.04





8,898



69



3.07



Total interest-bearing liabilities



159,692



192



0.48





156,812



204



0.52



Non-interest-bearing liabilities



42,534













30,740











Total liabilities



202,226













187,552











Retained earnings



50,920













50,374











Total liabilities and retained earnings



$     253,146













$    237,926











Net interest-earning assets



$       73,093













$      63,519











Net interest income; average interest rate spread







$      1,664



2.69

%







$     1,813



3.15

%

Net interest margin(2)











2.84

%











3.30

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities











145.77

%











140.51

%





(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts, loans in-process and allowance for loan losses.

(2)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million, up $1.8 million, or 966.2%, from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to the receipt and recognition into income of a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant during the quarter totaling $1.8 million.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.9 million, down $84,000, or 4.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease primarily resulted from lower salaries and employee benefits and legal, accounting and consulting expenses, partially offset by higher occupancy and equipment and computer service expenses during the third quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Bank incurred a $50,000 loss, recorded in other non-interest expense, due to a wire transfer fraud.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK



STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



















September 30,



June 30, 



%



December  31, 



%



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



Change



2020



Change



ASSETS























Non-interest-bearing cash



$             5,117



$             6,426



(20)

%

$             5,507



(7)

%

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



95,287



22,661



320



19,738



383



Total cash and cash equivalents



100,404



29,087



245



25,245



298



Investment securities:























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



49,682



41,856



19



20,730



140



Securities held-to-maturity



13,504



15,511



(13)



17,523



(23)



Loans receivable, net of unearned income



136,720



140,288



(3)



151,800



(10)



Allowance for loan losses



(2,646)



(2,649)





(3,022)



12



Loans receivable, net 



134,074



137,639



(3)



148,778



(10)



Accrued interest receivable



511



558



(8)



564



(9)



Foreclosed real estate



399



590



(32)



415



(4)



Premises and equipment, net



6,658



6,545



2



5,489



21



Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost



1,398



1,398





1,394





Bank-owned life insurance



3,280



3,258



1



3,213



2



Other assets



1,653



1,887



(12)



1,337



24



TOTAL ASSETS



$         311,563



$         238,329



31

%

$         224,688



39

%

























LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Non-interest-bearing



$         102,091



$           28,720



255

%

$           26,169



290

%

Interest-bearing



147,369



148,857



(1)



138,429



6



Total deposits



249,460



177,577



40



164,598



52



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



8,973



8,928



1



8,838



2



Other liabilities



1,130



1,092



3



719



57



TOTAL LIABILITIES



259,563



187,597



38



174,155



49



























EQUITY























Retained earnings



52,270



50,837



3



50,426



4



Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(270)



(105)



(157)



107



(352)



TOTAL EQUITY



52,000



50,732



3



50,533



3



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



$         311,563



$         238,329



31

%

$         224,688



39

%

 

 

ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK



STATEMENTS OF INCOME



































Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended











September 30,



%



September 30,



%



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



2021



2020



Change



INTEREST INCOME



























Loans receivable, including fees



$             1,671



$             1,971



(15)

%

$             5,344



$             5,938



(10)

%

Investment securities



172



182



(5)



434



475



(9)



Other



13



16



(19)



37



85



(56)



   Total interest income



1,856



2,169



(14)



5,815



6,498



(11)



INTEREST EXPENSE



























Deposits



124



231



(46)



414



738



(44)



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



68



199



(66)



204



596



(66)



   Total interest expense



192



430



(55)



618



1,334



(54)



     Net interest income



1,664



1,739



(4)



5,197



5,164



1



Provision for (reversal of) loan losses





600



(100)



(286)



665



(143)



Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses



1,664



1,139



46



5,483



4,499



22



NON-INTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts



165



147



12



448



428



5



Gain on sale of fixed assets









24



16



50



Bank-owned life insurance



23



17



35



67



50



34



Federal community development grant



1,826







1,826







Other



11



24



(54)



37



51



(27)



   Total non-interest income



2,025



188



977



2,402



545



341



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and employee benefits



1,084



945



15



3,331



2,832



18



Occupancy and equipment



215



178



21



598



490



22



Computer services



171



135



27



479



392



22



Legal, accounting and consulting



88



64



38



255



165



55



Foreclosed assets, net



39



220



(82)



74



271



(73)



ATM and debit card



48



38



26



137



111



23



Advertising and marketing



14



19



(26)



35



75



(53)



Directors' fees



70



80



(13)



211



240



(12)



Other



154



158



(3)



456



424



8



   Total non-interest expense



1,883



1,837



3



5,576



5,000



12



Income (loss) before income tax expense



1,806



(510)



454



2,309



44



5,148



Income tax expense (benefit)



373



(106)



452



465



33



1,309



NET INCOME (LOSS)



$             1,433



$              (404)



455

%

$             1,844



$                 11



16,664

%

 

 

ST LANDRY HOMESTEAD FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





























Three Months Ended







September 30,



%







%



(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2020



Change



June 30, 2021



Change



Earnings Data























Total interest income



$             1,856



$             2,169



(14)

%

$             2,017



(8)

%

Total interest expense



192



430



(55)



204



(6)



Net interest income



1,664



1,739



(4)



1,813



(8)



Provision for (reversal of) loan losses





600



(100)



(286)



100



Total non-interest income



2,025



188



977



190



966



Total non-interest expense



1,883



1,837



3



1,967



(4)



Income tax expense (benefit)



373



(106)



452



62



502



Net income (loss)



$             1,433



$              (404)



455



$               260



451



























Average Balance Sheet Data























Total assets



$         253,146



$         239,445



6

%

$         237,926



6

%

Total interest-earning assets



232,785



224,303



4



220,331



6



Total loans



134,370



159,542



(16)



140,210



(4)



Total interest-bearing deposits



150,726



135,284



11



147,914



2



Total interest-bearing liabilities



159,692



160,284



(0)



156,812



2



Total deposits



191,060



161,293



18



177,749



7



Total equity



50,920



51,954



(2)



50,374



1



























Selected Ratios























Return on average assets



0.57

%

(0.17)

%





0.11

%





Return on average equity



2.81



(0.78)







0.52







Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



38.94



39.30







41.92







Efficiency ratio



51.04



95.33







98.20







Average equity to average assets



20.11



21.70







21.17







Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



20.65



21.44







21.34







Total risk-based capital ratio



40.20



40.56







43.18







Net interest margin



2.84



3.08







3.30







For further information contact:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

