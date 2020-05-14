AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems, a digital solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce that they have promoted current president, Terri Burmeister, to Chief Executive Officer effective June 1st. Burmeister will become the third CEO in the company's 26-year history. In this new role, she will lead company strategy in addition to overseeing day-to-day US operations, developing new business, and building strategic partnerships.
Burmeister has over 25 years of leadership expertise in the Microsoft partner ecosystem, including fourteen years in various sales and leadership roles at Software Architects, acquired by Sogeti, prior to joining Catapult. She has spent the last thirteen years strengthening Catapult's alignment with Microsoft and expanding Catapult across the United States, in leadership positions such as Florida General Manager, Vice President of Sales, and most recently, President of US Operations.
Burmeister has successfully led Catapult through a major restructuring in 2019 and the current COVID-19 downturn. "I am humbled by the confidence that Catapult has shown in my leadership abilities and am thrilled to be part of this amazing team," said Terri Burmeister, Catapult's new CEO. "The world has been forever changed, seemingly overnight, with the need to do business, and life, remotely. I am proud of how Catapult rose to the challenge of helping our customers in the immediate crisis, and excited to lead us, in close partnership with Microsoft, through the coming wave of change to the future of work."
Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft added, "Terri has been a strong leader and female role model within the Microsoft partner community for a long time. She has built a great partnership with Microsoft and I am thrilled to see Catapult recognize her contributions."
Burmeister has a degree in Merchandising and Business Management from The University of Wisconsin-Stout and resides in Tampa, Florida.
ABOUT CATAPULT
Catapult is an IT services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges and transform companies. The company was named the 2019 Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year Award winner, a finalist for both the 2019 Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year Award and the 2019 Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year Award, as well as Microsoft US Modern Workplace Partner of the Year-Security & Compliance.
Press Contact:
Mindy Russell
VP Marketing
Catapult Systems
512-577-7737
mindy.russell@catapultsystems.com