LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $70.9 million, or $0.89 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net income of $228.9 million, or $2.87 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE



Three months ended



Year ended December 31,

(unaudited)

December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



2020



2019

Net income

$70.9 million



$56.8 million



$67.4 million



$228.9 million



$279.1 million

Basic earnings per common share

$0.89



$0.71



$0.85



$2.88



$3.49

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.89



$0.71



$0.84



$2.87



$3.48

Return on average assets

1.50%



1.18%



1.49%



1.22%



1.61%

Return on average total stockholders' equity

11.75%



9.53%



11.75%



9.70%



12.63%

Efficiency ratio

49.61%



51.53%



47.51%



47.65%



44.75%









































 HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net interest margin increased to 3.12% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.02% in the third quarter of 2020.
  • There was a reversal for loan losses of $5 .0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to provision for loan losses of $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

"For the fourth quarter of 2020, our net interest margin was 3.12%, increasing 10 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. Our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized, and our deposits, excluding CD's, increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized, during the quarter. Also, there was a reversal for loan losses of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $9.5 million decrease in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $70.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 5.2%, compared to net income of $67.4 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $0.89 per share compared to $0.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses

Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $1.4 million, or 1.0%, to $139.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $141.2 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.

The net interest margin was 3.12% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3.02% for the third quarter of 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.74%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.86%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.80%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%.The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.88% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.92% for the same quarter a year ago.

Reversal for credit losses

Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer demand deposits and other liabilities and assets.  As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company has chosen to continue to defer the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses until the earlier of (i) the beginning of the Company's fiscal year that begins after the date the COVID-19 national emergency comes to an end or (ii) January 1, 2022. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:























Three months ended



Year ended December 31,



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



2020



2019



(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Charge-offs:



















  Commercial loans

$                          8,613



$                       6,956



$                            697



$                21,996



$                6,997

     Total charge-offs 

8,613



6,956



697



21,996



6,997

Recoveries:



















  Commercial loans

912



3,796



2,546



7,267



4,155

  Construction loans









4,612

  Real estate loans(1)

109



110



467



543



6,063

     Total recoveries

1,021



3,906



3,013



7,810



14,830

Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$                        7,592



$                        3,050



$                        (2,316)



$                 14,186



$               (7,833)





















(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.

















































Non-interest income

Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.9 million, or 33.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in net gains from equity securities offset in part by a $0.4 million decrease in wealth management fees, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $3.8 million, or 5.3%, to $75.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $71.2 million in the same quarter a year ago.  The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase of $2.4 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, and an increase of $1.0 million in other operating losses  offset, in part, by a decrease of $0.6 million in salaries and employee benefits, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 49.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 47.5% for the same quarter a year ago.

Income taxes

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.7% compared to 19.5% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW 

Gross loans were $15.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $568.9 million, or 3.8%, from $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increase was primarily due to $240.9 million in Paycheck Protection Loans and increases of $279.8 million, or 3.8%, in commercial mortgage loans, $56.8 million, or 1.4%, in residential mortgage loans, $76.6 million, or 22.0%, in equity lines and $99.6 million, or 17.2%, in real estate construction loans offset, in part, by a decrease of $182.8 million, or 6.6%, in commercial loans not including Paycheck Protection Loans. During the fourth quarter of 2020, our loans, excluding Paycheck protection program loans increased by $103.4 million, or 2.7% annualized. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:

















December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019





(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Commercial loans

$                 2,595,926



$                 2,582,272



$                    2,778,744



Paycheck protection program loans

240,907



265,728





Residential mortgage loans

4,145,389



4,169,847



4,088,586



Commercial mortgage loans

7,555,027



7,459,316



7,275,262



Equity lines

424,555



411,848



347,975



Real estate construction loans

679,492



675,112



579,864



Installment and other loans

3,100



1,656



5,050



Gross loans

$               15,644,396



$               15,565,779



$                  15,075,481

















Allowance for loan losses

(166,538)



(179,130)



(123,224)



Unamortized deferred loan fees

(2,494)



(4,210)



(626)



Total loans, net

$               15,475,364



$               15,382,439



$                  14,951,631































Total deposits were $16.1 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 9.5%, from $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019.  The increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits NOW deposits and money market deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation from corporate accounts. The decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits.  During the fourth quarter of 2020, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $351.0 million, or 15.5% annualized.  The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2020, compared to September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, are presented below:

















December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019





(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$                 3,365,086



$                 3,306,421



$                 2,871,444



NOW deposits

1,926,135



1,767,227



1,358,152



Money market deposits

3,359,191



3,227,359



2,260,764



Savings deposits

785,672



784,076



758,903



Time deposits

6,673,317



6,949,165



7,443,045



Total deposits

$               16,109,401



$               16,034,248



$               14,692,308































ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

At December 31, 2020, total non-accrual loans were $67.7 million, a decrease of $9.5 million, or 12.3%, from $77.2 million at September 30, 2020, and an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, from $40.5 million at December 31, 2019.  The decrease from the third quarter was due primarily to a $8.4 million charge-off for a commercial loan in our Hong Kong branch during the fourth quarter of 2020.

The allowance for loan losses was $166.5 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $5.9 million at December 31, 2020, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments.  The $166.5 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020, increased $43.3 million, or 35.1%, from $123.2 million at December 31, 2019.  This increase includes additional provisions for credit losses and reflects the deterioration in economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.2% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020.  The comparable ratios were 0.82% of period-end gross loans, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019.  The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, are presented below:





















(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



%



September 30, 2020



%

Non-performing assets



















Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$                        4,982



$                        6,409



(22)



$                        2,868



74

Non-accrual loans:



















  Construction loans

4,286



4,580



(6)



4,335



(1)

  Commercial mortgage loans

33,715



9,928



240



33,782



(0)

  Commercial loans

23,087



19,381



19



29,757



(22)

  Residential mortgage loans

6,596



6,634



(1)



9,317



(29)

Total non-accrual loans:

$                      67,684



$                      40,523



67



$                      77,191



(12)

Total non-performing loans

72,666



46,932



55



80,059



(9)

 Other real estate owned

4,918



10,244



(52)



4,918



-

Total non-performing assets

$                      77,584



$                      57,176



36



$                      84,977



(9)

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

$                      27,721



$                      35,336



(22)



$                      28,587



(3)





















Allowance for loan losses

$                    166,538



$                    123,224



35



$                    179,130



(7)

Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end 

$               15,644,396



$               15,075,481



4



$               15,565,779



1





















Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end 

229.18%



262.56%







223.75%





Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end 

1.06%



0.82%







1.15%

































































The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2019.  Total non-performing assets increased $20.4 million, or 35.7%, to $77.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $27.2 million, or 67.2%, in nonaccrual loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $5.3 million, or 52.0%, in other real estate owned and a decrease of $1.4 million, or 22.3%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more. 

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 399,978 common shares at an average cost of $26.79 and completed its $50 million May 2019 stock buyback program.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW

At December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.52%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.45%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.94%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with  a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.

FULL YEAR REVIEW

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $228.9 million, a decrease of $50.2 million, or 18.0%, compared to net income of $279.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.87 compared to $3.48 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 3.12% compared to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Return on average stockholders' equity was 9.7% and return on average assets was 1.22% for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.63% and a return on average assets of 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019.  The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2020, was 47.65% compared to 44.75% for the year ended December 31, 2019. 

CONFERENCE CALL

Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results this afternoon, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-855-761-3186 and enter Conference ID 2592886. A presentation to accompany the earnings call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A listen-only live Webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a recorded version is scheduled to be available for replay for 12 months after the call.

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

 





Three months ended



Year ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



2020



2019























FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE





















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses    



$                 139,820



$                 137,504



$                141,211



$          552,110



$            574,906

(Reversal)/provision for credit losses



(5,000)



12,500



(5,000)



57,500



(7,000)

Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses



144,820



125,004



146,211



494,610



581,906

Non-interest income



11,451



9,977



8,648



42,820



44,751

Non-interest expense



75,046



75,997



71,191



283,465



277,288

Income before income tax expense



81,225



58,984



83,668



253,965



349,369

Income tax expense



10,332



2,190



16,290



25,105



70,234

Net income



$                    70,893



$                   56,794



$                    67,378



$            228,860



$             279,135























Net income per common share





















Basic



$                        0.89



$                       0.71



$                        0.85



$                  2.88



$                  3.49

Diluted



$                        0.89



$                       0.71



$                        0.84



$                  2.87



$                  3.48























 Cash dividends paid per common share  



$                        0.31



$                       0.31



$                        0.31



$                  1.24



$                  1.24













































SELECTED RATIOS





















Return on average assets



1.50%



1.18%



1.49%



1.22%



1.61%

Return on average total stockholders' equity



11.75%



9.53%



11.75%



9.70%



12.63%

Efficiency ratio



49.61%



51.53%



47.51%



47.65%



44.75%

Dividend payout ratio



34.80%



43.46%



36.67%



43.12%



35.51%













































YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)





















Total interest-earning assets



3.74%



3.78%



4.53%



3.96%



4.74%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.86%



1.04%



1.61%



1.14%



1.61%

Net interest spread



2.88%



2.74%



2.92%



2.82%



3.13%

Net interest margin



3.12%



3.02%



3.34%



3.12%



3.54%













































CAPITAL RATIOS



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



13.52%



13.22%



12.51%









Total risk-based capital ratio



15.45%



15.23%



14.11%









Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



10.94%



10.51%



10.83%













.











.

















































 

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019















Assets













Cash and due from banks



$                      138,616



$                      128,896



$                       177,240

Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits



1,282,462



1,305,170



416,538

Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,019,230 at December 31, 2020, 













    $1,060,975 at September 30, 2020 and $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019)



1,036,550



1,080,540



1,451,842

Loans



15,644,396



15,565,779



15,075,481

Less:  Allowance for loan losses



(166,538)



(179,130)



(123,224)

 Unamortized deferred loan fees, net



(2,494)



(4,210)



(626)

 Loans, net



15,475,364



15,382,439



14,951,631

Equity securities



23,744



22,964



28,005

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



17,250



17,250



18,090

Other real estate owned, net



4,918



4,918



10,244

Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net



309,016



325,013



308,681

Premises and equipment, net



102,998



103,438



104,239

Customers' liability on acceptances



13,753



12,973



10,694

Accrued interest receivable



59,032



57,102



53,541

Goodwill



372,189



372,189



372,189

Other intangible assets, net



5,434



5,631



6,296

Right-of-use assets- operating leases



30,919



32,591



33,990

Other assets



170,889



167,124



150,924

Total assets



$                 19,043,134



$                 19,018,238



$                   18,094,144















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Deposits













Non-interest-bearing demand deposits



$                  3,365,086



$                  3,306,421



$                    2,871,444

Interest-bearing deposits:













NOW deposits



1,926,135



1,767,227



1,358,152

Money market deposits



3,359,191



3,227,359



2,260,764

Savings deposits



785,672



784,076



758,903

Time deposits 



6,673,317



6,949,165



7,443,045

Total deposits



16,109,401



16,034,248



14,692,308















Short-term borrowings







25,683

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank



150,000



230,000



670,000

Other borrowings for affordable housing investments



23,714



23,788



29,022

Long-term debt



119,136



119,136



119,136

Deferred payments from acquisition







7,644

Acceptances outstanding



13,753



12,973



10,694

Lease liabilities - operating leases



33,484



35,116



35,873

Other liabilities



175,502



188,254



209,501

Total liabilities



16,624,990



16,643,515



15,799,861

Stockholders' equity



2,418,144



2,374,723



2,294,283

Total liabilities and equity



$                 19,043,134



$                 19,018,238



$                   18,094,144















Book value per common share



$                         30.41



$                         29.81



$                           28.78

Number of common shares outstanding



79,508,265



79,659,396



79,729,419





























 

 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (Unaudited)

 





Three months ended



Year ended December 31,







December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



2020

2019







(In thousands, except share and per share data)



INTEREST AND  DIVIDEND INCOME

















Loan receivable, including loan fees



$                    163,618

$                   167,556

$                      181,224



$               677,193

$                 729,619



Investment securities



3,469

4,115

8,583



20,599

33,037



Federal Home Loan Bank stock



217

216

304



952

1,207



Deposits with banks



292

347

1,115



1,830

5,404



Total interest and dividend income



167,596

172,234

191,226



700,574

769,267





















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Time deposits 



19,416

26,247

38,799



111,629

152,791



Other deposits



5,725

5,761

7,720



25,396

25,311



Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



1,180

1,251

1,466



5,299

7,441



Long-term debt



1,455

1,456

1,760



5,791

7,847



Deferred payments from acquisition



15

66



115

568



Short-term borrowings



204



234

403



Total interest expense



27,776

34,730

50,015



148,464

194,361





















Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses



139,820

137,504

141,211



552,110

574,906



(Reversal)/provision for credit losses



(5,000)

12,500

(5,000)



57,500

(7,000)



Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses



144,820

125,004

146,211



494,610

581,906





















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Net gains/(losses) from equity securities



780

(1,605)

(2,028)



(1,148)

5,736



Securities gains, net



542

318



1,695

211



Letters of credit commissions



1,749

1,792

1,674



6,741

6,407



Depository service fees



1,271

1,263

1,146



4,949

4,763



Other operating income



7,109

8,527

7,538



30,583

27,634



Total non-interest income



11,451

9,977

8,648



42,820

44,751





















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits



31,545

33,341

32,100



124,022

129,300



Occupancy expense



5,199

5,295

5,386



20,634

22,004



Computer and equipment expense



2,915

3,044

2,660



11,133

11,113



Professional services expense



6,270

5,241

5,899



21,856

23,107



Data processing service expense



3,893

3,772

3,473



14,897

13,210



FDIC and State assessments



2,145

1,993

2,427



8,999

9,617



Marketing expense



1,334

1,089

2,029



5,224

7,585



Other real estate owned expense/(income)



138

423

276



(3,091)

1,115



Amortization of investments in low income housing and

  alternative energy partnerships



15,228

16,173

12,822



58,225

39,731



Amortization of core deposit intangibles



172

172

172



687

687



Cost associated with debt redemption



693



693



Other operating expense



5,514

5,454

3,947



20,186

19,819



Total non-interest expense



75,046

75,997

71,191



283,465

277,288





















Income before income tax expense



81,225

58,984

83,668



253,965

349,369



Income tax expense



10,332

2,190

16,290



25,105

70,234



Net income



$                    70,893

$                   56,794

$                     67,378



$             228,860

$               279,135



Net income per common share:

















Basic



$                         0.89

$                         0.71

$                           0.85



$                    2.88

$                      3.49



Diluted



$                         0.89

$                         0.71

$                           0.84



$                    2.87

$                      3.48





















Cash dividends paid per common share



$                         0.31

$                         0.31

$                           0.31



$                    1.24

$                      1.24



Basic average common shares outstanding



79,540,694

79,628,372

79,711,414



79,584,560

79,999,703



Diluted average common shares outstanding



79,834,150

79,764,318

80,002,421



79,777,847

80,247,893





















 

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited) 

 



Three months ended



(In thousands)

December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019

Interest-earning assets

Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)



Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)



Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)

Loans (1)

$   15,569,490

4.18%



$ 15,592,536

4.28%



$  14,915,076

4.82%

Taxable investment securities 

1,073,058

1.29%



1,145,092

1.43%



1,557,877

2.19%

FHLB stock

17,250

5.00%



17,250

4.99%



17,259

7.00%

Deposits with banks

1,156,764

0.10%



1,385,535

0.10%



275,032

1.61%

Total interest-earning assets

$   17,816,562

3.74%



$ 18,140,413

3.78%



$   16,765,244

4.53%



















Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,694,831

0.15%



$   1,695,882

0.17%



$     1,307,285

0.18%

Money market deposits

3,295,103

0.59%



3,119,091

0.62%



2,244,973

1.19%

Savings deposits

797,438

0.11%



766,521

0.11%



748,148

0.20%

Time deposits

6,687,731

1.15%



7,281,403

1.43%



7,574,179

2.03%

Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,475,103

0.80%



$ 12,862,897

0.99%



$   11,874,585

1.55%

Other borrowed funds

237,467

1.98%



263,306

1.91%



342,227

2.01%

Long-term debt

119,136

4.86%



119,136

4.86%



142,451

4.90%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,831,706

0.86%



13,245,339

1.04%



12,359,263

1.61%



















Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,365,075





3,301,253





2,979,134





















Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,196,781





$ 16,546,592





$   15,338,397





















Total average assets

$    18,843,635





$ 19,164,220





$   17,883,476



Total average equity

$      2,400,494





$   2,370,817





$     2,274,986























Year ended







(In thousands)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019







Interest-earning assets

Average

Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)



Average Balance

Average

Yield/Rate (1)







Loans (1)

$   15,500,910

4.37%



$ 14,510,678

5.03%







Taxable investment securities 

1,215,957

1.69%



1,442,820

2.29%







FHLB stock

17,300

5.50%



17,266

6.99%







Deposits with banks

960,276

0.19%



253,296

2.13%







Total interest-earning assets

$    17,694,443

3.96%



$ 16,224,060

4.74%

























Interest-bearing liabilities

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$      1,591,924

0.18%



$   1,290,752

0.18%







Money market deposits

2,903,837

0.74%



2,012,306

1.07%







Savings deposits

759,581

0.13%



731,027

0.20%







Time deposits

7,268,738

1.54%



7,459,800

2.05%







Total interest-bearing deposits

$    12,524,080

1.09%



$ 11,493,885

1.55%







Other borrowed funds

326,023

1.73%



379,816

2.21%







Long-term debt

119,136

4.86%



164,976

4.76%







Total interest-bearing liabilities

12,969,239

1.14%



12,038,677

1.61%

























Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

3,158,828





2,837,946









Total deposits and other borrowed funds

$    16,128,067





$ 14,876,623



























Total average assets

$    18,736,854





$ 17,337,267









Total average equity

$      2,359,735





$   2,209,642



























(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.

























 

