LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our" NASDAQ: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $67.4 million, or $0.84 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $279.1 million, or $3.48 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
(unaudited)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
2019
2018
Net income
$67.4 million
$72.8 million
$64.6 million
$279.1 million
$271.9 million
Basic earnings per common share
$0.85
$0.91
$0.80
$3.49
$3.35
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.84
$0.91
$0.80
$3.48
$3.33
Return on average assets
1.49%
1.65%
1.56%
1.61%
1.70%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.75%
12.98%
12.07%
12.63%
13.18%
Efficiency ratio
47.51%
41.67%
47.62%
44.75%
44.25%
FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans increased for the year by $1.1 billion, or 7.9%, to $15.1 billion from $14.0 billion in 2018.
- Total deposits increased for the year by $1.0 billion, or 7.3%, to $14.7 billion from $13.7 billion in 2018.
"We reported record net income of $279.1 million and record EPS of $3.48 in 2019. Strong loan growth of $1.1 billion in 2019, or 7.9%, was a major contributor to the record results." commented Pin Tai, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
FOURTH QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $67.4 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.3%, compared to net income of $64.6 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.84 compared to $0.80 for the same quarter a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.75% and return on average assets was 1.50% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 12.07% and a return on average assets of 1.56% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $4.2 million, or 2.9%, to $141.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $145.4 million during the same quarter a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to an increase in interest expense from time deposits, offset in part by an increase in interest income from loans and securities.
The net interest margin was 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.77% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 3.56% for the third quarter of 2019.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.53%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.61%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.55%. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2018, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 4.76%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.36%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.29%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower rates on loans. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.92% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.40% for the same quarter a year ago.
Reversal for credit losses
Based on a review of the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, the Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $5.0 million in fourth quarter of 2019 compared to no provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2018. The reversal for credit losses is partially a result of net recoveries of $2.3 million, and the impact of the easing of tariffs on imports from China announced during the fourth quarter 2019. The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
2019
2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$ 697
$ 3,356
$ -
$ 6,997
$ 629
Real estate loans (1)
-
-
2,186
-
2,576
Total charge-offs
697
3,356
2,186
6,997
3,205
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
2,546
212
625
4,155
1,875
Construction loans
-
3,378
44
4,612
177
Real estate loans(1)
467
5,023
451
6,063
4,765
Total recoveries
3,013
8,613
1,120
14,830
6,817
Net (recoveries)/charge-offs
$ (2,316)
$ (5,257)
$ 1,066
$(7,833)
$(3,612)
(1)
Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 19.4%, compared to $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.0 million decrease in net gains from equity securities and offset by a $1.3 million increase in wealth management fees.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense decreased $3.2 million, or 4.3%, to $71.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $74.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a $5.7 million decrease in amortization expense of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships offset by a $1.2 million increase in FDIC and State assessments when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 47.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 47.6% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 19.5% compared to 21.0% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate includes an alternative energy investment made in the second quarter of 2019 and 2018 and the impact of low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $15.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 7.9%, from $14.0 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to increases of $394.7 million, or 10.7%, in residential mortgage loans, $551.1 million, or 8.2%, in commercial mortgage loans, and $98.0 million, or 39.2%, in equity lines of credit. The loan balances and composition at December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, are presented below:
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$ 2,778,744
$ 2,668,061
$ 2,741,965
Residential mortgage loans
4,088,586
4,010,739
3,693,853
Commercial mortgage loans
7,275,262
7,135,599
6,724,200
Equity lines
347,975
315,252
249,967
Real estate construction loans
579,864
593,816
581,454
Installment and other loans
5,050
5,087
4,349
Gross loans
$ 15,075,481
$ 14,728,554
$ 13,995,788
Allowance for loan losses
(123,224)
(125,908)
(122,391)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(626)
(1,081)
(1,565)
Total loans, net
$ 14,951,631
$ 14,601,565
$ 13,871,832
Loans held for sale
$ -
$ 36,778
$ -
Total deposits were $14.7 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 7.3%, from $13.7 billion at December 31, 2018. The deposit balances and composition at December 31, 2019, compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, are set forth below:
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,871,444
$ 2,939,924
$ 2,857,443
NOW deposits
1,358,152
1,282,267
1,365,763
Money market deposits
2,260,764
2,095,328
2,027,404
Savings deposits
758,903
721,547
738,656
Time deposits
7,443,045
7,619,203
6,713,074
Total deposits
$ 14,692,308
$ 14,658,269
$ 13,702,340
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
At December 31, 2019, total non-accrual loans were $40.5 million, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 14.2%, from $47.2 million at September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3.1%, from $41.8 million at December 31, 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $123.2 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $3.9 million at December 31, 2019, which represented the amount believed by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The $123.2 million allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019, increased $0.8 million, or 0.7%, from $122.4 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 262.6% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. The comparable ratios were 0.87% of period-end gross loans, excluding loans held for sale, and 268.5% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2018. The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2019, compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019, are shown below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
% Change
September 30, 2019
% Change
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 6,409
$ 3,773
70
$ 683
838
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
4,580
4,872
(6)
4,629
(1)
Commercial mortgage loans
9,928
10,611
(6)
12,330
(19)
Commercial loans
19,381
18,805
3
22,970
(16)
Residential mortgage loans
6,634
7,527
(12)
7,271
(9)
Total non-accrual loans:
$ 40,523
$ 41,815
(3)
$ 47,200
(14)
Total non-performing loans
46,932
45,588
3
47,883
(2)
Other real estate owned
10,244
12,674
(19)
11,329
(10)
Total non-performing assets
$ 57,176
$ 58,262
(2)
$ 59,212
(3)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$ 35,336
$ 65,071
(46)
$ 41,647
(15)
Allowance for loan losses
$ 123,224
$ 122,391
1
$ 125,908
(2)
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end (1)
$ 15,075,481
$ 13,995,788
8
$ 14,728,554
2
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end (2)
262.56%
268.47%
262.95%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end (1)
0.82%
0.87%
0.85%
(1) Excludes loans held for sale at period-end.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.3% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.3% at December 31, 2018. Total non-performing assets decreased $1.1 million, or 1.9%, to $57.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $58.3 million at December 31, 2018, primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million, or 19.2%, in other real estate owned, and a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3.1%, in non-accrual loans, offset in part by an increase of $2.6 million, or 69.9%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
At December 31, 2019, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.51%, total risk-based capital ratio of 14.11%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.83%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. At December 31, 2018, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.43%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.15%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.83%.
FULL YEAR REVIEW
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $279.1 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to net income of $271.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $3.48 compared to $3.33 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 3.54% compared to 3.79% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.63% and return on average assets was 1.61% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.18% and a return on average assets of 1.70% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019, was 44.8% compared to 44.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
2019
2018
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$ 141,211
$ 147,000
$ 145,441
$574,906
$565,899
Reversal for credit losses
(5,000)
(2,000)
-
(7,000)
(4,500)
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
146,211
149,000
145,441
581,906
570,399
Non-interest income
8,648
10,388
10,795
44,751
31,707
Non-interest expense
71,191
65,580
74,396
277,288
264,419
Income before income tax expense
83,668
93,808
81,840
349,369
337,687
Income tax expense
16,290
20,973
17,192
70,234
65,802
Net income
$ 67,378
$ 72,835
$ 64,648
$279,135
$271,885
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.85
$0.91
$ 0.80
$ 3.49
$ 3.35
Diluted
$ 0.84
$0.91
$ 0.80
$ 3.48
$ 3.33
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 1.24
$ 1.03
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.50%
1.65%
1.56%
1.61%
1.70%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.75%
12.98%
12.07%
12.63%
13.18%
Efficiency ratio
47.51%
41.67%
47.62%
44.75%
44.25%
Dividend payout ratio
36.67%
33.92%
38.59%
35.51%
30.69%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
4.53%
4.80%
4.76%
4.74%
4.61%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.61%
1.65%
1.36%
1.61%
1.12%
Net interest spread
2.92%
3.15%
3.40%
3.13%
3.49%
Net interest margin
3.34%
3.56%
3.77%
3.54%
3.79%
CAPITAL RATIOS
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.51%
12.41%
12.43%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.11%
14.06%
14.15%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.83%
10.81%
10.83%
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 179,740
$ 257,189
$ 225,333
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
416,538
567,957
374,957
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,443,730 at December 31, 2019, $1,422,431 at September 30, 2019 and $1,267,731 at December 31, 2018)
1,451,842
1,427,438
1,242,509
Loans held for sale
-
36,778
-
Loans
15,075,481
14,728,554
13,995,788
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(123,224)
(125,908)
(122,391)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(626)
(1,081)
(1,565)
Loans, net
14,951,631
14,601,565
13,871,832
Equity securities
28,005
32,862
25,098
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,090
17,250
17,250
Other real estate owned, net
10,244
11,329
12,674
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
308,681
321,929
282,734
Premises and equipment, net
104,239
103,820
103,189
Customers' liability on acceptances
10,694
12,503
22,709
Accrued interest receivable
53,540
52,337
51,650
Goodwill
372,189
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
6,296
6,821
7,194
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
33,990
34,518
-
Other assets
150,901
148,481
175,419
Total assets
$ 18,096,620
$ 18,004,966
$ 16,784,737
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 2,871,444
$ 2,939,924
$ 2,857,443
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
1,358,152
1,282,267
1,365,763
Money market deposits
2,260,764
2,095,328
2,027,404
Savings deposits
758,903
721,547
738,656
Time deposits
7,443,045
7,619,203
6,713,074
Total deposits
14,692,308
14,658,269
13,702,340
Short-term borrowings
25,683
25,507
-
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
670,000
600,000
530,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
29,022
30,767
17,298
Long-term debt
119,136
160,386
189,448
Deferred payments from acquisition
7,644
7,602
18,458
Acceptances outstanding
10,694
12,503
22,709
Lease liabilities - operating leases
35,873
36,142
-
Other liabilities
211,977
227,896
182,618
Total liabilities
15,802,337
15,759,072
14,662,871
Stockholders' equity
2,294,283
2,245,894
2,121,866
Total liabilities and equity
$ 18,096,620
$ 18,004,966
$ 16,784,737
Book value per common share
$ 28.78
$ 28.18
$ 26.36
Number of common shares outstanding
79,729,419
79,706,511
80,501,948
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended December 31,
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
2019
2018
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$ 181,224
$ 187,827
$ 174,352
$ 729,619
$ 652,480
Investment securities
8,583
8,687
7,391
33,037
28,603
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
304
301
584
1,207
1,663
Deposits with banks
1,115
1,016
1,542
5,404
5,209
Total interest and dividend income
191,226
197,831
183,869
769,267
687,955
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
38,799
40,378
29,775
152,791
86,368
Other deposits
7,720
6,626
5,611
25,311
20,503
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
-
-
1,446
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
1,466
1,661
620
7,441
3,739
Long-term debt
1,760
1,948
2,258
7,847
8,723
Deferred payments from acquisition
66
93
144
568
1,090
Short-term borrowings
204
125
20
403
187
Total interest expense
50,015
50,831
38,428
194,361
122,056
Net interest income before reversal for credit losses
141,211
147,000
145,441
574,906
565,899
Reversal for credit losses
(5,000)
(2,000)
-
(7,000)
(4,500)
Net interest income after reversal for credit losses
146,211
149,000
145,441
581,906
570,399
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
(2,186)
364
1,793
5,578
(2,787)
Securities gains/(losses), net
476
(121)
36
369
22
Letters of credit commissions
1,674
1,602
1,505
6,407
5,614
Depository service fees
1,146
1,119
1,179
4,763
5,084
Gains from acquisition
-
-
-
-
340
Other operating income
7,538
7,424
6,282
27,634
23,434
Total non-interest income
8,648
10,388
10,795
44,751
31,707
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
32,100
31,915
32,986
129,300
124,477
Occupancy expense
5,386
5,579
4,882
22,004
20,690
Computer and equipment expense
2,660
2,741
2,925
11,113
11,402
Professional services expense
5,899
5,952
5,755
23,107
22,810
Data processing service expense
3,473
3,246
2,988
13,210
12,438
FDIC and State assessments
2,427
2,582
1,268
9,617
8,000
Marketing expense
2,029
2,436
2,316
7,585
7,837
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
276
190
(483)
1,115
(719)
Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships
12,822
6,997
18,526
39,731
40,515
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
172
172
172
687
876
Acquisition and integration costs
-
-
22
-
2,105
Other operating expense
3,947
3,770
3,039
19,819
13,988
Total non-interest expense
71,191
65,580
74,396
277,288
264,419
Income before income tax expense
83,668
93,808
81,840
349,369
337,687
Income tax expense
16,290
20,973
17,192
70,234
65,802
Net income
$ 67,378
$ 72,835
$ 64,648
279,135
271,885
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.85
$ 0.91
$ 0.80
$ 3.49
$ 3.35
Diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.91
$ 0.80
$ 3.48
$ 3.33
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 1.24
$ 1.03
Basic average common shares outstanding
79,711,414
79,736,814
80,854,451
79,999,703
81,131,269
Diluted average common shares outstanding
80,002,421
79,993,830
81,122,093
80,247,893
81,607,346
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(In thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Loans (1)
$14,915,083
4.82%
$14,662,847
5.08%
$13,737,560
5.04%
Taxable investment securities
1,557,877
2.19%
1,498,569
2.30%
1,306,824
2.24%
FHLB stock
17,259
7.00%
17,250
6.92%
17,250
13.44%
Deposits with banks
275,032
1.61%
188,772
2.14%
262,525
2.33%
Total interest-earning assets
$16,765,251
4.53%
$16,367,438
4.80%
$15,324,159
4.76%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,307,285
0.18%
$ 1,281,629
0.18%
$ 1,373,250
0.21%
Money market deposits
2,244,973
1.19%
2,028,039
1.11%
2,113,257
0.85%
Savings deposits
748,148
0.20%
726,763
0.19%
746,224
0.20%
Time deposits
7,574,179
2.03%
7,623,238
2.10%
6,616,390
1.79%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$11,874,585
1.55%
$11,659,669
1.60%
$10,849,121
1.29%
Other borrowed funds
342,227
2.01%
362,698
2.05%
152,654
1.99%
Long-term debt
142,451
4.90%
165,023
4.68%
194,085
4.62%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,359,263
1.61%
12,187,390
1.65%
11,195,860
1.36%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,979,134
2,805,582
2,887,607
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$15,338,397
$14,992,972
$14,083,467
Total average assets
$17,883,462
$17,483,376
$16,418,970
Total average equity
$ 2,274,986
$ 2,226,591
$ 2,124,418
Year ended,
(In thousands)
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Interest-earning assets
Average
Average
Average
Average
Loans (1)
$14,510,680
5.03%
$13,280,665
4.91%
Taxable investment securities
1,442,820
2.29%
1,344,964
2.13%
FHLB stock
17,266
6.99%
18,540
8.97%
Deposits with banks
253,296
2.13%
277,005
1.88%
Total interest-earning assets
$16,224,062
4.74%
$14,921,174
4.61%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,290,752
0.18%
$ 1,389,326
0.20%
Money market deposits
2,012,306
1.07%
2,200,847
0.74%
Savings deposits
731,027
0.20%
791,982
0.20%
Time deposits
7,459,800
2.05%
6,031,061
1.43%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$11,493,885
1.55%
$10,413,216
1.03%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
0.00%
49,589
2.92%
Other borrowed funds
379,816
2.21%
253,714
1.98%
Long-term debt
164,976
4.76%
194,123
4.49%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,038,677
1.61%
10,910,642
1.12%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
2,837,947
2,819,711
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$14,876,623
$13,730,353
Total average assets
$17,337,263
$16,004,319
Total average equity
$ 2,209,642
$ 2,063,400
(1)
Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.