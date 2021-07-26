LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $77.2 million, or $0.97 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Three months ended
(unaudited)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Net income
$77.2 million
$73.4 million
$54.3 million
Basic earnings per common share
$0.98
$0.92
$0.68
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.97
$0.92
$0.68
Return on average assets
1.60%
1.57%
1.15%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
12.53%
12.18%
9.31%
Efficiency ratio
43.41%
47.03%
44.82%
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized.
- The net interest margin increased to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2021 from 3.20% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.02% in second quarter of 2020.
- Quarterly earnings per share increased 5.75% from first quarter of 2021 and 42.6% from same quarter in 2020.
- Total deposits, excluding time deposits, increased for the quarter by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized.
"For the second quarter of 2021, total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased by 3.4% annualized. Under our previously announced April 2021 stock repurchase program, we repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share, for a total of $63.5 million, during the second quarter," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
SECOND QUARTER INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $77.2 million, an increase of $22.9 million, or 42.2%, compared to net income of $54.3 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was $0.97 per share compared to $0.68 per share for the same quarter a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.53% and return on average assets was 1.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.31% and a return on average assets of 1.15% for the same quarter a year ago.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $13.5 million, or 10.0%, to $148.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $134.5 million during the same quarter a year ago. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest expense from deposits, offset, in part, by a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.
The net interest margin was 3.24% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.02% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.20% for the first quarter of 2021.
For the second quarter of 2021, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.62%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.53%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.48%. In comparison, for the second quarter of 2020, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 3.91%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.20%, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.16%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower lending rates. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.71% for the same quarter a year ago.
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
As permitted under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and as extended by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology for estimated credit losses effective as of January 1, 2021. The Company recorded a reversal for credit losses of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal for credit losses of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $25.0 million provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2020. The first and second quarter reversal for credit losses were primarily driven by the more favorable macroeconomic forecast in the two periods. As of June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses decreased $12.6 million to $131.3 million, or 0.84% of gross loans, compared to $145.1 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021. The change in the allowance for loan losses included a $6.6 million reversal for loan losses for the second quarter of 2021, and $7.3 million in net charge-offs. In the second quarter of 2020, a provision for loan losses of $25.0 million was recorded under the incurred loss method, which includes management's projection of the potential impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic at that time. The Company will continue to monitor the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on credit risks and losses, as well as on customer deposits and other liabilities and assets.
The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
2021
2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Charge-offs:
Commercial loans
$ 7,712
$ 9,138
$ 5,106
$ 16,850
$ 6,427
Total charge-offs
7,712
9,138
5,106
16,850
6,427
Recoveries:
Commercial loans
155
1,269
1,350
1,424
2,558
Real estate loans (1)
303
111
163
413
325
Total recoveries
458
1,380
1,513
1,837
2,883
Net charge-offs
$ 7,254
$ 7,758
$ 3,593
$ 15,013
$ 3,544
(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and equity lines.
Allowance for credit losses
The Company adopted CECL as of January 1, 2021 under a modified retrospective approach. The following table presents a rollforward of the allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for Credit Losses Rollforward
Allowance for
Reserve for
Total
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Balance at December 31, 2020
$ 166,538
$ 5,880
$ 172,418
Impact of ASU 2016-13 adoption *
(1,560)
6,018
4,458
Balance, at January 1, 2021 *
164,978
11,898
176,876
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(12,110)
(1,448)
(13,558)
Charge-offs
(9,138)
—
(9,138)
Recoveries
1,380
—
1,380
Net charge-offs
(7,758)
—
(7,758)
Balance, at March 31, 2021 *
$ 145,110
$ 10,450
$ 155,560
Reversal of provision for credit losses
(6,600)
(2,400)
(9,000)
Charge-offs
(7,712)
—
(7,712)
Recoveries
458
—
458
Net charge-offs
(7,254)
—
(7,254)
Balance, at June 30, 2021
$ 131,256
$ 8,050
$ 139,306
* Balance sheet amounts previously reported for the impact of the initial adoption of CECL have been corrected.
The correction decreased the allowance for loan losses by $2.2 million and increased the allowance for unfunded
credit commitments by $5.5 million and an after-tax decrease to opening retained earnings of $2.3 million.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wire transfer fees, and other sources of fee income, was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 19.2%, compared to $15.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.7 million decrease in net gains from equity securities offset, in part by, a $1.7 million increase in wealth management fees and commissions, a $1.3 million increase in bank owned life insurance benefit, and a $0.9 million increase in interest rate swap fair value, when compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 3.6%, to $69.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $67.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The increase in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in salaries and other employee benefits, and an increase of $1.1 million in computer and equipment expenses, offset, in part, by a decrease of $2.2 million in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships and a decrease of $1.0 million in FDIC and state assessments, when compared to the same quarter a year ago. The efficiency ratio was 43.4% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 44.8% for the same quarter a year ago.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 22.7% compared to 6.0% for the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company made a new alternative energy investment which resulted in a year-to-date catchup adjustment in the second quarter to reflect the lower full year effective tax rate for 2020 resulting from tax credits generated from the new alternative energy investment. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $15.7 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $46.3 million, or 3.0%, from $15.6 billion as of December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $60.1 million in commercial mortgage loans and an increase of $32.6 million in commercial loans, not including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, offset, in part, by a decrease of $41.7 million, or 1.0%, in residential mortgage loans and $15.0 million, or 2.2%, in real estate construction loans. During the second quarter of 2021, Cathay Bank funded 355 new PPP loans totaling $24.9 million. Loan fees recognized on PPP loans were $2.7 million in the second quarter and $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining deferred loan fees on PPP loans was $8.8 million.
The loan balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Commercial loans
$ 2,628,534
$ 2,595,926
$ 2,746,316
Paycheck protection program loans
238,904
240,907
261,650
Residential mortgage loans
4,103,736
4,145,389
4,184,721
Commercial mortgage loans
7,615,087
7,555,027
7,391,502
Equity lines
436,801
424,555
399,207
Real estate construction loans
664,495
679,492
624,199
Installment and other loans
3,132
3,100
688
Gross loans
$ 15,690,689
$ 15,644,396
$ 15,608,283
Allowance for loan losses
(131,256)
(166,538)
(169,680)
Unamortized deferred loan fees
(6,865)
(2,494)
(4,507)
Total loans, net
$ 15,552,568
$ 15,475,364
$ 15,434,096
Total deposits were $16.5 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $428.1 million, or 2.7%, from $16.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. We believe the increases in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposits and savings deposits resulted from higher liquidity maintained by our depositors during these uncertain times and improved money market deposit generation. We believe the decreases in time deposits resulted primarily from the runoff of wholesale time deposits and migration of some maturing time deposits to money market deposits. During the second quarter of 2021, our deposits excluding CD's increased by $462.2 million, or 18.3% annualized. The deposit balances and composition as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,664,931
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,298,415
NOW deposits
2,026,154
1,926,135
1,671,290
Money market deposits
4,003,043
3,359,191
2,982,385
Savings deposits
900,106
785,672
743,982
Time deposits
5,943,278
6,673,317
7,585,832
Total deposits
$ 16,537,512
$ 16,109,401
$ 16,281,904
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of June 30, 2021, total non-accrual loans were $67.8 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.1%, from $67.7 million as of December 31, 2020, and an increase of $11.3 million, or 20.0%, from $56.5 million as of June 30, 2020.
The allowance for loan losses was $131.3 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $8.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.84% of period-end gross loans, and 189.42% of non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021. The comparable ratios were 1.06% of period-end gross loans, and 229.18% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020.
The changes in non-performing assets and troubled debt restructurings as of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, are presented below:
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
%
Change
June 30, 2020
%
Change
Non-performing assets
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 1,513
$ 4,982
(70)
$ 21,374
(93)
Non-accrual loans:
Construction loans
4,116
4,286
(4)
4,433
(7)
Commercial mortgage loans
36,884
33,715
9
10,896
239
Commercial loans
16,333
23,087
(29)
27,125
(40)
Residential mortgage loans
10,449
6,596
58
14,004
(25)
Total non-accrual loans:
$ 67,782
$ 67,684
0
$ 56,458
20
Total non-performing loans
69,295
72,666
(5)
77,832
(11)
Other real estate owned
4,871
4,918
(1)
7,318
(33)
Total non-performing assets
$ 74,166
$ 77,584
(4)
$ 85,150
(13)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$ 27,261
$ 27,721
(2)
$ 31,671
(14)
Allowance for loan losses
$ 131,256
$ 166,538
(21)
$ 169,680
(23)
Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$ 15,690,689
$ 15,644,396
0
$ 15,608,283
1
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
189.42%
229.18%
218.01%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.84%
1.06%
1.09%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.4% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.4% as of December 31, 2020. Total non-performing assets decreased $3.4 million, or 4.4%, to $74.2 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $77.6 million as of December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease of $3.5 million, or 70.0%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of June 30, 2021, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.77%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.85%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.53%, total risk-based capital ratio was 15.47%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.94%. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares at an average cost of $41.46 per share for a total of $63.4 million under its April 2021 stock repurchase program of up to $75 million.
YEAR-TO-DATE REVIEW
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $150.6 million, an increase of $49.4 million, or 48.8%, compared to net income of $101.2 million for the same period a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was $1.89 compared to $1.27 per share for the same period a year ago. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 3.22% compared to 3.17% for the same period a year ago.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 12.36% and return on average assets was 1.58% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 8.72% and a return on average assets of 1.10% for the same period a year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 45.17% compared to 44.71% for the same period a year ago.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Taipei, Beijing, and Shanghai. Cathay Bank's website is at www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding management's beliefs, projections, and assumptions concerning future results and events. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, such words as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," "possible," "optimistic," "seeks," "shall," "should," "will," and variations of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, beliefs, projections, and assumptions of management and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Such risks and uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, adverse developments or conditions related to or arising from local, regional, national and international business, market and economic conditions and events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and the impact they may have on us, our customers and our operations, assets and liabilities; possible additional provisions for loan losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to including potential future supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation including the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; higher capital requirements from the implementation of the Basel III capital standards; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; our ability to generate anticipated returns on our investments and financings, including in tax-advantaged projects; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; natural disasters, public health crises (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and geopolitical events; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where Cathay Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; our ability to adapt our systems to technological changes; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in accounting standards or tax laws and regulations; market disruption and volatility; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; issuance of preferred stock; successfully raising additional capital, if needed, and the resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; and general competitive, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations.
These and other factors are further described in Cathay General Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (Item 1A in particular), other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and other filings Cathay General Bancorp makes with the SEC from time to time. Actual results in any future period may also vary from the past results discussed in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances, developments or events occurring after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
2021
2020
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
$ 148,001
$ 141,818
$ 134,475
$ 289,819
$ 274,786
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
(9,000)
(13,558)
25,000
(22,558)
50,000
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
157,001
155,376
109,475
312,377
224,786
Non-interest income
12,583
10,000
15,606
22,583
21,392
Non-interest expense
69,707
71,403
67,268
141,110
132,422
Income before income tax expense
99,877
93,973
57,813
193,850
113,756
Income tax expense
22,678
20,589
3,492
43,267
12,583
Net income
$ 77,199
$ 73,384
$ 54,321
$ 150,583
$ 101,173
Net income per common share
Basic
$ 0.98
$ 0.92
$ 0.68
$ 1.90
$ 1.27
Diluted
$ 0.97
$ 0.92
$ 0.68
$ 1.89
$ 1.27
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.62
$ 0.62
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.60%
1.57%
1.15%
1.58%
1.10%
Return on average total stockholders' equity
12.53%
12.18%
9.31%
12.36%
8.72%
Efficiency ratio
43.41%
47.03%
44.82%
45.17%
44.71%
Dividend payout ratio
31.80%
33.59%
45.42%
32.67%
48.76%
YIELD ANALYSIS (Fully taxable equivalent)
Total interest-earning assets
3.62%
3.68%
3.91%
3.65%
4.17%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.53%
0.67%
1.20%
0.60%
1.34%
Net interest spread
3.09%
3.01%
2.71%
3.05%
2.83%
Net interest margin
3.24%
3.20%
3.02%
3.22%
3.17%
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.77%
13.53%
12.88%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.47%
15.47%
14.81%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.85%
10.94%
10.46%
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 133,507
$ 138,616
$ 148,700
Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
1,589,086
1,282,462
1,425,001
Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $991,715 at June 30, 2021,
$1,019,230 at December 31, 2020 and $1,122,994 at June 30, 2020)
1,002,515
1,036,550
1,146,102
Loans
15,690,689
15,644,396
15,608,283
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(131,256)
(166,538)
(169,680)
Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(6,865)
(2,494)
(4,507)
Loans, net
15,552,568
15,475,364
15,434,096
Equity securities
20,113
23,744
24,570
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,250
Other real estate owned, net
4,871
4,918
7,318
Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
286,833
309,016
320,047
Premises and equipment, net
100,917
102,998
104,165
Customers' liability on acceptances
7,560
13,753
10,665
Accrued interest receivable
56,092
59,032
54,326
Goodwill
372,189
372,189
372,189
Other intangible assets, net
5,041
5,434
6,030
Right-of-use assets- operating leases
31,310
30,919
34,217
Other assets
168,510
170,889
162,361
Total assets
$ 19,348,362
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,267,037
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 3,664,931
$ 3,365,086
$ 3,298,415
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW deposits
2,026,154
1,926,135
1,671,290
Money market deposits
4,003,043
3,359,191
2,982,385
Savings deposits
900,106
785,672
743,982
Time deposits
5,943,278
6,673,317
7,585,832
Total deposits
16,537,512
16,109,401
16,281,904
Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
20,000
150,000
230,000
Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
23,249
23,714
32,399
Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
Deferred payments from acquisition
—
—
7,753
Acceptances outstanding
7,560
13,753
10,665
Lease liabilities - operating leases
34,194
33,484
36,408
Other liabilities
154,354
175,502
206,324
Total liabilities
16,896,005
16,624,990
16,924,589
Stockholders' equity
2,452,357
2,418,144
2,342,448
Total liabilities and equity
$ 19,348,362
$ 19,043,134
$ 19,267,037
Book value per common share
$ 31.38
$ 30.41
$ 29.42
Number of common shares outstanding
78,158,590
79,508,265
79,619,984
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30,
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
2021
2020
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loan receivable, including loan fees
$ 161,493
$ 159,721
$ 168,149
$ 321,214
$ 346,019
Investment securities
3,189
3,067
5,405
6,256
13,015
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
255
217
214
472
519
Deposits with banks
438
315
240
753
1,191
Total interest and dividend income
165,375
163,320
174,008
328,695
360,744
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
10,055
14,009
30,811
24,064
65,966
Other deposits
5,465
5,594
5,919
11,059
13,910
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
415
475
1,316
890
2,868
Long-term debt
1,439
1,424
1,440
2,863
2,880
Deferred payments from acquisition
—
—
42
—
100
Short-term borrowings
—
—
5
—
234
Total interest expense
17,374
21,502
39,533
38,876
85,958
Net interest income before (reversal)/provision for credit losses
148,001
141,818
134,475
289,819
274,786
(Reversal)/provision for credit losses
(9,000)
(13,558)
25,000
(22,558)
50,000
Net interest income after (reversal)/provision for credit losses
157,001
155,376
109,475
312,377
224,786
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
(879)
(2,752)
5,779
(3,631)
(323)
Securities gains, net
—
853
1,147
853
1,153
Letters of credit commissions
1,782
1,690
1,560
3,472
3,200
Depository service fees
1,343
1,363
1,117
2,706
2,415
Other operating income
10,337
8,846
6,003
19,183
14,947
Total non-interest income
12,583
10,000
15,606
22,583
21,392
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
32,758
32,722
28,197
65,480
59,136
Occupancy expense
4,960
5,046
4,963
10,006
10,140
Computer and equipment expense
3,647
3,271
2,581
6,918
5,174
Professional services expense
5,756
4,710
5,200
10,466
10,345
Data processing service expense
3,243
3,655
3,566
6,898
7,232
FDIC and State assessments
1,440
1,925
2,446
3,365
4,861
Marketing expense
1,443
2,882
915
4,325
2,801
Other real estate owned expense/(income)
191
94
452
285
(3,652)
Amortization of investments in low income housing and
10,682
11,570
12,934
22,252
26,824
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
171
172
171
343
343
Cost associated with debt redemption
—
732
—
732
—
Other operating expense
5,416
4,624
5,843
10,040
9,218
Total non-interest expense
69,707
71,403
67,268
141,110
132,422
Income before income tax expense
99,877
93,973
57,813
193,850
113,756
Income tax expense
22,678
20,589
3,492
43,267
12,583
Net income
$ 77,199
$ 73,384
$ 54,321
$ 150,583
$ 101,173
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.98
$ 0.92
$ 0.68
$ 1.90
$ 1.27
Diluted
$ 0.97
$ 0.92
$ 0.68
$ 1.89
$ 1.27
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.31
$ 0.62
$ 0.62
Basic average common shares outstanding
79,167,004
79,530,777
79,581,097
79,347,886
79,584,587
Diluted average common shares outstanding
79,418,668
79,832,305
79,682,426
79,624,344
79,756,226
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES – SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest-earning assets
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$ 15,684,329
4.13%
$ 15,691,976
4.13%
$ 15,626,412
4.33%
Taxable investment securities
976,593
1.31%
995,704
1.25%
1,268,661
1.71%
FHLB stock
17,250
5.93%
17,250
5.10%
17,434
4.95%
Deposits with banks
1,633,686
0.11%
1,283,375
0.10%
980,949
0.10%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 18,311,858
3.62%
$ 17,988,305
3.68%
$ 17,893,456
3.91%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,967,069
0.13%
$ 1,890,390
0.14%
$ 1,586,112
0.19%
Money market deposits
3,951,549
0.47%
3,552,217
0.54%
2,756,493
0.72%
Savings deposits
896,747
0.09%
845,543
0.10%
740,500
0.14%
Time deposits
6,035,219
0.67%
6,404,755
0.89%
7,616,446
1.63%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,850,584
0.48%
$ 12,692,905
0.63%
$ 12,699,551
1.16%
Other borrowed funds
93,442
1.79%
123,424
1.56%
412,953
1.33%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.84%
119,136
4.85%
119,136
4.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,063,162
0.53%
12,935,465
0.67%
13,231,640
1.20%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,597,475
3,406,460
3,101,265
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 16,660,637
$ 16,341,925
$ 16,332,905
Total average assets
$ 19,347,886
$ 19,011,161
$ 18,930,651
Total average equity
$ 2,471,388
$ 2,443,040
$ 2,346,775
Six months ended
(In thousands)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest-earning assets
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Loans (1)
$ 15,688,131
4.13%
$ 15,419,926
4.51%
Taxable investment securities
986,096
1.28%
1,324,013
1.98%
FHLB stock
17,250
5.52%
17,352
6.02%
Deposits with banks
1,459,498
0.10%
645,986
0.37%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 18,150,975
3.65%
$ 17,407,277
4.17%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$ 1,928,941
0.14%
$ 1,487,354
0.20%
Money market deposits
3,752,986
0.50%
2,597,245
0.92%
Savings deposits
871,286
0.10%
736,936
0.16%
Time deposits
6,218,967
0.78%
7,556,033
1.76%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 12,772,180
0.55%
$ 12,377,568
1.30%
Other borrowed funds
108,350
1.66%
402,491
1.60%
Long-term debt
119,136
4.85%
119,136
4.86%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,999,666
0.60%
12,899,195
1.34%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,502,495
2,982,577
Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$ 16,502,161
$ 15,881,772
Total average assets
$ 19,181,963
$ 18,466,846
Total average equity
$ 2,456,167
$ 2,333,529
(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
