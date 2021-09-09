TUCKER, Ga., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA has recently added even more capability to the already comprehensive service it provides clients by hiring Candace Rutt, PhD, as its new Director of Research.
For CATMEDIA's clients with research needs, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Dr. Rutt will guide projects from design to implementation to analysis. She will also support the Creative and Marketing teams as they determine the best ways to utilize this data and incorporate it into messaging that will effectively and positively change behaviors.
"We are thrilled to have brought Dr. Rutt on as a key member of our company," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA founder and CEO. "Her research expertise in public health and her experience working with the CDC provides a valuable perspective for our clients' research projects."
EXPERT RESEARCHER BRINGS AN ELEVATED PERSPECTIVE
After earning her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Michigan State University, Dr. Rutt went on to earn her master's and doctorate degree in Applied Health Psychology from the University of Texas at El Paso.
Throughout her career, Dr. Rutt has distinguished herself as a national expert in health impact assessments, demonstrating the ability to work with and train individuals from a range of disciplines. She has extensive experience conducting scientific research studies, including study design, data collection, quantitative and qualitative analysis, and dissemination of findings. She gained this experience at recognizable organizations such as the CDC, Battelle, CAITTA, and Emory University, accruing expertise in physical activity, nutrition, obesity, planning, transportation, the built environment, and economics.
"I'm so excited to be here at CATMEDIA," Dr. Rutt said. "With our prestigious list of clients, I am thrilled for the opportunity to address major public health threats, as well as a variety of other vital projects that directly impact people's daily lives."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning, three-time Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, GA, featuring both a full-service creative marketing agency and leadership training practice. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, this Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to commercial and government clients, alike, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
