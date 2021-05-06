TUCKER, Ga., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CATMEDIA is excited to announce a recent addition to its Marketing & Creative team, as Tim Best has joined as the company's new Vice President of Marketing & Creative Services.
"Recruiting Tim here corresponds with the significant growth we're seeing as a company right now, with greater demand from our current clients, as well as from new clients requesting our services," said Catherine Downey, CATMEDIA CEO. "He brings with him a wealth of experience with high profile clients, and he is already fitting in extremely well with our talented team."
New VP Brings Decades of Advertising Experience
A big idea generator, writer, and brand strategist with an impeccable eye for design,Tim Best has a well-established reputation for strengthening client relationships and winning new business. In his 20+ year career, he has developed numerous multimedia campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, utilizing digital, social, and traditional media that have resulted in exceptional ROI.
Recruited to CATMEDIA's Atlanta headquarters from Denver, Best brings with him experience from notable ad agencies like McCann-Erickson, Saatchi & Saatchi, and most recently, BI Worldwide, as well as a Nashville-based agency he co-founded, Frank/Best International. Throughout his career, he has served clients in a variety of industries, including Allstate Insurance, Coca-Cola, GM, Gatlinburg Tourism, Honda Power Equipment, Michigan Economic Development, Toyota, Walmart, and numerous hospitals and health care providers throughout the country.
A writer and broadcast producer by background, he has also taught copywriting at the University of Alabama and is the recipient of over 200 creative accolades.
"I'm proud to be a part of the dynamic CATMEDIA team," Best said. "We're doing marketing, of course, but also providing a variety of educational tools that makes a hugely important difference in people's lives."
ABOUT CATMEDIA
CATMEDIA is an award-winning agency that specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, and training. As a national leader working with highly regulated clients, breaking down complex issues, and effectively communicating to a wide array of audiences, we take an innovative approach to everything we do. A Women-Owned Small Business and past recipient of the Georgia Small Business of the Year, we have provided world-class customer service and solutions to a variety of government and commercial clients for nearly 25 years, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
