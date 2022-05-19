– Net revenues up 752% year over year in the first quarter –

DALIAN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were $80.2 million, an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Gross profit was $5.3 million, an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Yunfei Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are very excited to kick off 2022 with our net revenues surging more than eight-fold year over year to reach $80.2 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by the material business brought by the Hitrans merger and robust demand for our high power lithium batteries." 

Mr. Li continued: "We will continue attentive operations in the material business with additional strategies to enhance its core competitiveness while actively combining them with other alternatives to counter the impact of increased raw material costs on the battery production. Additionally, we remain focused on product innovations to meet various demands and drive higher lithium battery sales. With our expansion into producing key materials for battery products and our relentless efforts into addressing the dynamic market, we are very confident in our capabilities to grow and thrive in the battery industry." 

Xiangyu Pei, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, noted: "Our significant revenue expansion exemplified the efficacies of our growth strategies. Despite short-term challenges from raw material price hikes, we furthered our investments for our infrastructure to propel higher revenue levels.  Looking ahead, we will remain committed to driving our next phase of growth by leveraging and building upon our solid financial position and competitive advantages."

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights & Recent Developments

  • In May, CBAK Energy received an order from a leading European provider of heating, cooling and renewable energy systems (the "Customer"), for a supply of lithium-ion batteries worth EUR 28.2 million ($29.3 million). The Customer has a global presence with annual sales of billions of Euros. CBAK Energy has been collaborating with the Customer since 2020.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were $80.2 million, an increase of 752% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was driven by additional revenues from lithium battery materials brought by the acquisition of Hitrans, and strong sales of high power lithium batteries.

Net Revenues by End-product Applications

($ thousands)



2022

First

Quarter



2021

First

Quarter



%

Change

YoY



Segment 1

High power lithium batteries used in:















    Uninterruptable supplies



$14,875



$8,764



70

    Light electric vehicles



146



34



329

    Electric vehicles



-



101



-100

Segment 2 (Hitrans)

Materials for use in manufacturing of lithium battery

cell

     Precursor                                                      

     Cathode



 

 

36,813

28,363



 

 

-

-



-

-

Trading of raw materials used in lithium batteries



-



517



-100

Total



$80,196



$9,416



752























 

Cost of revenues was $74.9 million, an increase of 888% from $7.6 million in the same period of 2021. This was primarily due to increased net revenues.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, an increase of 189% from $1.8 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 6.6%, compared to 19.5% for the same period of 2021. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in raw material costs. 

Total operating expenses were $6.7 million, an increase of 256% from $1.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to growing headcount and the consolidation of Hitrans.

  • Research and development expenses were $3.3 million, an increase of 585% from $0.5 million in the same period of 2021.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were $0.8 million, an increase of 290% from $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million, an increase of 69% from $1.3 million in the same period of 2021. 
  • Provision for doubtful accounts was $0.3 million, compared to recovery of doubtful accounts of $0.2 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was $1.3 million, compared to $27,882 in the same period of 2021.

Finance income, net was $5,014, compared to finance expenses of $7,598 in the same period of 2021.

Change in fair value of warrants was $1.6 million, compared to $28.4 million in the same period of 2021. The change in fair value of the warrants liability is mainly due to share price decline.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $0.4 million, compared to a net income attributable to CBAK Energy shareholders of $29.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $0.01, compared to both $0.35 in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $7.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In $ except for number of shares)







December 31, 2021



March 31, 2022















(Unaudited)



Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



$

7,357,875





$

5,608,465



Pledged deposits





18,996,749







25,142,097



Trade accounts and bills receivable, net





49,907,129







50,265,784



Inventories





30,133,340







41,871,149



Prepayments and other receivables





12,746,990







14,516,068



Receivables from former subsidiary





2,263,955







1,134,585



Amount due from non-controlling interest, current





125,883







126,161



Amount due from related party, current





472,061







473,104



Income tax recoverable





47,189







47,295



Investment in sales-type lease, net





790,516







792,262





















Total current assets





122,841,687







139,976,970





















Property, plant and equipment, net





90,042,773







88,532,811



Construction in progress





27,343,092







28,410,293



Non-marketable equity securities





712,930







714,504



Prepaid land use rights





13,797,230







13,737,871



Intangible assets, net





1,961,739







1,834,351



Operating lease right-of-use assets, net





1,968,032







1,659,214



Investment in sales-type lease, net





838,528







714,933



Amount due from related party, non-current





62,941







63,081



Deferred tax assets, net





1,403,813







1,500,564



Goodwill





1,645,232







1,650,629





















Total assets



$

262,617,997





$

278,795,221





















Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Trade accounts and bills payable



$

65,376,212





$

79,270,001



Short-term bank borrowings





8,811,820







14,674,721



Other short-term loans





4,679,122







746,699



Accrued expenses and other payables





22,963,700







24,477,309



Payables to former subsidiaries, net





326,507







325,624



Deferred government grants, current





3,834,481







2,270,463



Product warranty provisions





127,837







104,122



Warrants liability





5,846,000







4,214,000



Operating lease liability, current





801,797







711,034





















Total current liabilities





112,767,476







126,793,973





















Deferred government grants, non-current





6,189,196







7,207,728



Product warranty provisions





1,900,429







1,923,542



Operating lease liability, non-current





876,323







837,930





















Total liabilities





121,733,424







136,763,173





















Commitments and contingencies



































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000

authorized; 88,849,222 issued and 88,705,016

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March

31, 2022





88,849







88,849



Donated shares





14,101,689







14,101,689



Additional paid-in capital





241,946,362







241,981,141



Statutory reserves





1,230,511







1,230,511



Accumulated deficit





(122,498,259)







(122,053,806)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





2,489,017







2,880,201









137,358,169







138,228,585





















Less: Treasury shares





(4,066,610)







(4,066,610)





















Total shareholders' equity





133,291,559







134,161,975



Non-controlling interests





7,593,014







7,870,073



Total equity





140,884,573







142,032,048





















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity



$

262,617,997





$

278,795,221



 

 

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

(In $ except for number of shares)











Three months ended March 31,







Note



2021





2022



Net revenues



25



$

9,416,049





$

80,196,298



Cost of revenues









(7,576,620)







(74,879,944)



Gross profit









1,839,429







5,316,354



Operating expenses:





















Research and development expenses









(483,749)







(3,313,124)



Sales and marketing expenses









(213,142)







(829,674)



General and administrative expenses









(1,324,481)







(2,237,374)



Recovery of (Provision for) doubtful accounts



4





154,061







(271,443)



Total operating expenses









(1,867,311)







(6,651,615)



Operating loss









(27,882)







(1,335,261)



Finance (expenses) income, net









(7,598)







5,014



Other income, net









1,217,648







285,204



Changes in fair value of warrants liability









28,426,000







1,632,000



Income before income tax









29,608,168







586,957



Income tax credit



18





-







93,546



Net income









29,608,168







680,503



Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling

interests









1,114







(236,050)



Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK

    Energy Technology, Inc.







$

29,609,282





$

444,453

























Net income









29,608,168







680,503



Other comprehensive income





















– Foreign currency translation adjustment









89,138







432,193



Comprehensive income









29,697,306







1,112,696



Less: Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-

    controlling interests









6,017







(277,059)



Comprehensive income attributable to CBAK Energy

    Technology, Inc.







$

29,703,323





$

835,637

























Income per share



26

















– Basic







$

0.35





$

0.01



- Diluted







$

0.35





$

0.01















































Weighted average number of shares of common stock:



20

















– Basic









84,283,605







88,713,841



– Diluted









84,933,913







88,734,957



 

 

