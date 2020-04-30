DENVER, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD / Hemp oil company ("CBDD") that sells Black Pearl CBD / Hemp Products and the owner of CBD Social Network, announces that our Q4 has been filed.
Because of difficulties with our old accounting firm, it's understandable our late filings may have caused some uncertainty with new and current shareholders. However, this is all in the past. Swiss Industry Ventures Ltd (SIV) have hired new accounting and legal teams and indicated filing issues to be a top priority. SIV's long term goals are to become a fully reporting company, so we have chosen our new accounting and legal firms carefully. SIV is also working aggressively to reduce our long-term debt and accounts payable by Q1 which will eliminate all toxic debt.
The Swiss are very enthusiastic and have embraced their new burgeoning CBD industry with all its ancillary businesses and commerce. Competitive advantages are geography, only country in the EU to legalize production / sales of 1% CBD products and legendary Swiss quality. To date we are pleased with the business expertise and knowledge SIV brings to the table.
Black Pearl CBD Hand Sanitizer is back in stock and we have reduced the price to $12.99 which makes it more affordable in these troubling times. Our Hand Sanitizer and other products can be found on our ecommerce site, https://blackpearlcbd.com/.
CBD of Denver is focused on the development of innovative CBD products and creating social networks for those interested in the benefits of CBD.
Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements.