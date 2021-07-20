CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA) (the "Company"), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today it has finalized its Official CBD Partner activation plans for the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games finals, kicking off in Madison, WI beginning July 27 and running through August 1. The competition will be streamed live on games.crossfit.com and CrossFit's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. CBS Sports will carry a live, two-hour broadcast of the individual finals on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m. ET. CBS Sports' broadcast coverage will also stream live on Paramount+, with an additional six hours of highlights to be aired on CBS Sports Network throughout the week of competition.
Among its fully integrated activation, the cbdMD brand will be represented on site at the NOBULL Sponsor Row, Vendor Village and will have multiple branded assets throughout the NOBULL CrossFit Games finals competition venues. Via the category-leading partnership, cbdMD expects to reach an estimated NOBULL CrossFit Games global audience of up to 11 million worldwide viewers, including millions of members across 12,000 affiliated CrossFit gyms in 150+ countries.
"In May, cbdMD was named the Official CBD Sponsor of the NOBULL CrossFit Games Semifinals, which created an excellent kickstart to our partnership with this phenomenal sport. Heading into the Finals, we are excited to continue building momentum and brand recognition while cultivating community in this space. We are committed to connecting our brand with the millions of dedicated, loyal CrossFit members, to support their post workout recovery routine." said Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.
"The CrossFit Sport team is excited to work closely with cbdMD through this partnership, and we are very pleased with the support they have shown for CrossFit athletes and the community throughout this season," said Dave Castro, CrossFit GM of Sport.
About CrossFit
CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in 12,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit http://www.CrossFit.com.
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKUs of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit http://www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.
1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.
Contacts
Investors: cbdMD, Inc.
John Weston, Director of Investor Relations
(704) 249-9515
Media Contact
John Weston, cbdMD, 704-249-9515, john.weston@cbdmd.com
SOURCE cbdMD