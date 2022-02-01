Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona)

Commerce Bank of Arizona (PRNewsfoto/Commerce Bank of Arizona)

 By Commerce Bank of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), announced that consolidated net income for quarter ending December 31, 2021 increased 7% to $548 thousand, from $510 thousand in the third quarter of this year.

Bank President and CEO Chris Webster commented, "Despite headwinds caused by the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, CBAZ generated record net loan growth in 2021." He added, "Our experienced commercial lending team skillfully adapted to a wildly uneven economic environment and produced an impressive number of new high quality customer relationships." Webster added, "With the PPP loan forgiveness process largely behind us, the Bank is well-positioned to take advantage of Arizona's recovering economic conditions." Finally he noted, "Other notable balance sheet improvements included additional reductions in the Bank's classified loans. Non-performing loans are now at 0.39% of assets, the lowest level in 15 years, and our reserves remain strong at 1.44% of gross loans."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • $42 million in new loans funded during the quarter
  • Interest expense decreased by 25% compared to last quarter
  • Non-Interest Income increased 67% compared to last quarter

Operational Highlights

Interest income during the quarter was aided by recognized fee income of PPP loans that bolstered earnings by $425 thousand.  There remains $27 thousand in PPP origination fee income that will likely be recognized over the next several quarters as the remaining loans are forgiven. Further contributing to the growth in net interest income was a $44 thousand decline in interest expense. Full year earnings per share was $0.31.

The Bank continues to make progress on its legacy classified assets. Year-over-year, non-performing assets which include loans and OREO are down 52% from $2.9 million or 0.78% of assets to $1.4 million or 0.39% of assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by 12% to $344.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 but decreased 3.1% compared to $355.8 million a year ago.

Traditional (non-PPP) gross loans increased $12.6 million since third quarter 2021, ending the fourth quarter 2021 at $229 million. For the full year 2021, traditional (non-PPP) loan growth was $49 million, an increase of 27% from year end 2020. Total loans including PPP decreased by 2.7% to $231 million in the quarter and decreased 3.9% compared to $240 million a year ago, due primarily to $58 million in PPP loans forgiven during 2021. Total deposits increased by 0.9% to $306 million during the quarter and increased 0.6% compared to $304 million a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.32 million at December 2021, or 1.44% of loans, compared to 1.33% in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased to $29.2 million at December 31, 2021, from $28.2 million the preceding quarter. At December 31, 2021, tangible book value was $2.94 per share compared to $2.95 per share at September 30, 2021 and $2.81 per share a year ago. The Bank's December 31, 2021 Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.87%, compared to 8.56% at December 31, 2020. In addition to earnings, the increase in Bank capital ratios was due to the holding company adding $1.95 million to Bank capital in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. The additional capital was funded by exercises of stock warrants that were granted to investors in the Company's 2015 capital raise.

Capital Management

Capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized institution under Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at December 31, 2021. During the third and fourth quarters of 2021, the Capital ratios are presented below.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc. is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, please visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Consolidated Summary Financial Information























Dollars in thousands - Unaudited



For the quarter ended



 Year to Date 



12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020



12/31/2021

12/31/2020

Summary Income Data









Interest Income



3,453

3,884

3,300



14,125

12,877

Interest expense



131

174

319



829

1,486

Net Interest Income



3,322

3,710

2,981



13,296

11,391

Provision for (reduction in) loan losses



155

146

-



494

(279)

Non-interest income



124

74

(107)



352

(608)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities



-

2

-



2

168

Non-interest expense



2,377

2,424

3,344



9,781

10,475

Income (loss) before income taxes



914

1,214

(470)



3,375

755

Provision for income tax



366

704

(1,992)



515

(1,992)





548

510

1,522



2,860

2,747

















Per Share Data















Shares outstanding end-of-period



9,356

8,911

8,218



9,356

8,218

Earnings per common share ($'s)



0.06

0.06

0.19



0.31

0.33

Earnings per common share (Diluted) ($'s)



0.05

0.05

0.15



0.28

0.27

Cash dividend declared



-

-

-



-

-

Total shareholders' equity



29,197

28,233

25,070



29,197

25,070

Tangible Book value per share ($'s)



2.94

2.95

2.81



2.94

2.81

















Selected Balance Sheet Data















Total assets



344,630

340,373

355,798



344,630

355,798

Securities available-for-sale



54,599

44,356

37,128



54,599

37,128

Loans



230,700

237,234

240,016



230,700

240,016

Allowance for loan losses



3,320

3,160

2,955



3,320

2,955

Deposits



305,694

302,994

303,932



305,694

303,932

Other borrowings



-

-

16,563



-

16,563

Shareholders' equity



29,197

28,233

25,070



29,197

25,070

















Performance Ratios (%)















Return on avg shareholders' equity



7.56

7.25

25.02



9.87

10.64

Net interest margin (Bank)



4.02

4.50

3.73



3.99

4.10

Efficiency ratio (Bank)



69.07

63.24

114.92



70.57

95.39

















Asset Quality Data (%)















Nonperforming assets to total assets 



0.39

0.40

0.78



0.39

0.78

Reserve for loan losses to total loans 



1.44

1.33

1.23



1.44

1.23

Net Charge-offs to avg loans for period



(0.01)

0.25

0.07



0.05

(0.12)

















Regulatory Capital Ratios (%)















Common Equity Tier 1 



12.62

12.90

12.96



12.62

12.96

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 



12.62

12.90

12.96



12.62

12.96

Total risk-based capital ratio 



13.87

14.12

14.21



13.87

14.21

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 



9.87

9.45

8.56



9.87

8.56

 

Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

cwebster@commercebankaz.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboa-financial-inc-reports-consolidated-earnings-of-548-000-in-4q-2021--301473276.html

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.