- Planned transaction provides Cboe with a meaningful presence in the substantial off-exchange segment of the U.S. equities market - Complements and expands spectrum of equity trading products, services and solutions available from Cboe's businesses to enhance customers' trading experience - Builds on successful and innovative partnership between Cboe and BIDS Trading, which began with the launch of Cboe LIS in 2016, now one of the largest block trading platforms in Europe - BIDS Trading to operate as an independently managed trading venue separate from the Cboe U.S. securities exchanges - Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to earnings; expected to contribute $0.05 - $0.06 to adjusted earnings per share in 2021